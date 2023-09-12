Aaron Rodgers out, Zach Wilson in vs. Cowboys in Week 2

FRISCO, Texas — The landscape of the Week 2 battle between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Jets has been completely overhauled due to injury. Aaron Rodgers, the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who began his career in New York on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, suffered a torn Achilles on his fourth snap for the organization.

It occurred on a sack by Leonard Floyd, Rodgers' foot getting caught between Floyd and the turf. The four-time MVP is officially sidelined for the remainder of the season.

For the Cowboys, it turns eyes to Zach Wilson, a former second-round pick out of BYU who has seen his fair share of ups-and-downs in his first two NFL seasons.

Wilson, 24, has 22 career starts for the Jets and currently owns a win-loss record of 8-14, but his eighth was one that stunned Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in primetime — tossing a touchdown to Garrett Wilson to help the Jets mount a comeback on an otherwise devastating evening.

His mobility created issues for the Bills defense, but isn't unlike what the Cowboys faced in their Week 1 matchup against Daniel Jones.

Wilson has never faced the Cowboys in his young career.

As for Rodgers, who mounted a comeback of his own against the Cowboys in 2022, the injury deletes one of the premier matchups on the calendar of both teams; one that head coach Mike McCarthy and his players were looking forward to.

It is now unknown if they'll ever get another chance at it, given Rodgers' age and the severity of the injury.