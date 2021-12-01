#DALvsNO

Amari Cooper Activated From COVID-19 List

Dec 01, 2021 at 12:30 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Ryan Kang

FRISCO, Texas – As the Cowboys get set to travel to New Orleans, they've made one important addition to their active roster.

The team activated Amari Cooper from its reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday morning, which will give the Pro Bowl receiver a chance to play on Thursday night against the Saints.

It's been almost two weeks since Cooper test positive for COVID during the buildup to the Week 11 matchup against Kansas City. Given the shortened nature of the schedule, he missed both the 19-9 loss to the Chiefs as well as the Thanksgiving loss to Las Vegas.

Cooper returned to the facility on Monday after a 10-day quarantine period, but he did not practice the first two days of the week while the medical staff monitored his situation.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he'd like to see Cooper practice prior to game time to feel comfortable playing him, as it's been 12 days since he's been regularly running routes.

"I think Amari still has a cough so just being smart with that and making sure he's all the way back, and there will definitely be a conditioning component too that we need to evaluate," McCarthy said.

It would be huge for the Cowboys' receiving corps if Cooper is available to play Thursday. As deep as the depth chart goes, it has been put to the test with Cooper missing time while CeeDee Lamb has also missed the last game and a half with a concussion.

Just as Lamb and potentially Cooper are returning to the lineup, it's looking like the Cowboys will be without Cedrick Wilson, who injured his ankle against the Raiders. If neither Cooper nor Wilson is able to go, the Cowboys will have to call on the trio of Noah Brown, Malik Turner and Simi Fehoko to fill in behind Lamb and Michael Gallup.

