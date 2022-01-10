As Jobs Open, Quinn & Moore Focused On Playoffs

FRISCO, Texas – As more head coaching jobs opened around the league Monday, it's no surprise that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore continue to draw interest.
The Broncos are the latest team requesting permission to speak with Quinn and Moore, according to reports, after they parted ways with Vic Fangio on Monday.
Moore interviewed virtually for the Jaguars' head coaching vacancy Friday, the eve of the Cowboys' regular-season finale against the Eagles. Quinn did not meet with the Jaguars during the NFL's two-week regular-season interview window, saying last Thursday, "I'm enjoying what I am doing and I'm really having the time of my life with this group of guys."
Asked Monday about possible interest from other teams, both coordinators had their eyes on Sunday's home wild-card game against the 49ers.
"There's just simply nothing to report on from my end," Quinn said. "When job changes happen and coaches are let go, it's a difficult time for them and their families, the assistants, the team, everybody that goes into that. It's nice to hear if someone is interested. That's not lost on me. … But there's really nothing to add on my end.There's not a lot of time management or anything that has to go into mine other than kicking ass and being right where my feet are. Hopefully, we can just talk Niners today because that's where my heart and my head are moving forward."
Said Moore: "We're just focused on this (playoffs) thing. I'm smart enough to know that while I'm honored and feel very fortunate to be recognized in those conversations, you only get those when you're around really good people and that's what we have here. We have a really special group and a really special opportunity ahead of us."
Quinn has extensive head coaching experience in the NFL, having led Atlanta to the NFC title in 2016 during his five and a half seasons with the Falcons. Moore is in his fourth season as an NFL assistant and third as the Cowboys' play-caller.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he's supportive of assistants on his staff having a chance to possibly advance their careers.
"It's definitely well deserving and they're ready, so you embrace that," McCarthy said. "But I think these are hard jobs to get, and when you see someone put themselves in position you appreciate that because obviously we as a football team and our operation definitely benefit from that."
As of Monday afternoon, the Jaguars, Broncos, Vikings, Bears and Dolphins all have parted ways with their respective head coaches.