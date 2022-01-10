As Jobs Open, Quinn & Moore Focused On Playoffs

"There's just simply nothing to report on from my end," Quinn said. "When job changes happen and coaches are let go, it's a difficult time for them and their families, the assistants, the team, everybody that goes into that. It's nice to hear if someone is interested. That's not lost on me. … But there's really nothing to add on my end.There's not a lot of time management or anything that has to go into mine other than kicking ass and being right where my feet are. Hopefully, we can just talk Niners today because that's where my heart and my head are moving forward."