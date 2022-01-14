Notes: Kearse & Kittle, Gregory's Matchup; More

FRISCO, Texas –It seems as though everyone is ready for this game to kick off.
That's the vibe coming from this facility, as the Cowboys inch toward this much-anticipated kickoff against San Francisco. That was on display Friday, as Jayron Kearse – fresh out of COVID-19 protocol and feeling healthy – discussed his matchup against 49ers tight end George Kittle.
"Kittle's a great tight end – one of the best tight ends in the league, if not the best," Kearse said. "He does a lot of things in the pass game and the run game which is unique to a lot of tight ends, because you've got guys that's either really good at run blocking or really good pass catchers."
San Francisco's three-time Pro Bowl tight end has been one of the big talking points heading into this matchup. And while Kearse was sure to point out his ability, his competitive spirit also shined through.
"I'm ready for the task, but he has to go against me, too," Kearse said. "I kind of get ticked off when I'm being asked 'Kittle this, Kittle that.' He has to play me, too. So we'll see how that shakes out."
That's the kind of stuff that gets you ready for game time – assuming, for some strange reason, you weren't already.
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #SFvsDAL | Wildcard Round