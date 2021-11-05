Big Facts: First 4-0 Home Record In 22 Years?

Dallas returns to AT&T Stadium and Dak Prescott is anticipated to return to the starting lineup. The Cowboys (6-1) have won six straight in 2020 have an opportunity to knock of a team that has won six straight against them, the Denver Broncos (4-4). Denver has lost four of their last five games but is coming off a 17-10 win over Washington last weekend and have a little momentum on defense.
Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's battle with Denver at Noon CT on FOX.
Here are 12 additional 'Big Facts' to note ahead of Sunday's battle with Denver at Noon CT on FOX.