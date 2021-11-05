Big Facts

Big Facts: First 4-0 Home Record In 22 Years?

Nov 05, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS20
Dallas returns to AT&T Stadium and Dak Prescott is anticipated to return to the starting lineup. The Cowboys (6-1) have won six straight in 2020 have an opportunity to knock of a team that has won six straight against them, the Denver Broncos (4-4). Denver has lost four of their last five games but is coming off a 17-10 win over Washington last weekend and have a little momentum on defense.

Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's battle with Denver at Noon CT on FOX.

Running it up

Dak Prescott is 3-0 against Top-5 scoring defenses in 2021 as he prepares to face Denver's number two scoring defense (17.1 PPG). Prior to this season, he held a record of 6-5 facing such defenses and averaged a 23.4 points per game on average. In his 3-0 start this year, he has averaged 37.3 PPG against Carolina, New England, and Philadelphia when they were all Top-5 prior to kickoff.

Party like it's 1995

A win on Sunday would mark the first time the Cowboys have defeated the Broncos since 1995. The talent on display was legendary in that game with Emmitt Smith carrying for 114 yards and a TD (most yards in the series history), Troy Aikman tossing a pair of touchdown passes, as did the Broncos' John Elway. Following their 31-21 win in Week 2, Dallas went on to finish the regular season at 12-4 before their magical run to win Super Bowl XXX.

Mr. 9000

Ezekiel Elliott is the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to reach 9,000 career scrimmage yards. The sixth-year tailback became the 25th player to hit the milestone in last Sunday's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Achieving the feat in just 78 career games slots him behind only Edgerrin James (72), LaDainian Tomlinson (72), Eric Dickerson (73), and Le'Veon Bell (75).

The Legs hits 250

Greg Zuerlein is one kick away from hitting his 250th career field goal, which would make him the third-fastest to hit the milestone in NFL history. Only Justin Tucker (118) and Stephen Gostkowski (139) reached it quicker than Zuerlein's 143 career games. Since joining the Cowboys in 2020, Zuerlein has nailed 48 field goals after hitting 201 during his time with the Rams organization (2012-19).

The Pressure is On

Denver's offense has allowed 25 sacks to opposing defenses entering Week 9, third-most in the NFL. Teddy Bridgewater has been under pressure all season long and averages just under 2.84 seconds time-to-throw, which is 27th in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Dallas' defense has tallied 12.0 sacks this season with 4.53% sack percentage which is 28th in the NFL.

Free Boarding Passes

Surprisingly, the Cowboys defense is on track to allow more passing yards in 2021 than they did in a historically bad 2020 season. Dallas finished the year allowing 227.6 yards per game on average through the air. This year, that average has ballooned to 278.1 yards per game which ranks them 28th in the NFL despite holding Minnesota to 184 passing yards last week. Dallas allowed a 300-yard game in Weeks 1-4 but has not allowed one since Week 5.

Biggest Win Under the Biggest Lights

Through the 13 all-time meetings between these two storied organizations, Dallas' biggest win came on the biggest stage. The Cowboys won Super Bowl XII 27-10 in New Orleans, the largest margin of victory for Dallas over Denver. Denver's biggest point differential over Dallas came in their most recent meeting, a 42-17 win back in 2017 at Mile High Stadium.

No Place Like Home

With a win this week, Dallas will be 4-0 at home for the first time at AT&T Stadium and overall, since 1999. It also marks the 100th regular season game in Arlington since the opening of AT&T Stadium in 2009. Their record currently stands at 56-43 but they have had more success as of late, with a 29-14 mark since 2016.

How Long Has It Been?

The 26-year gap between wins over the Broncos is by far the longest for the Cowboys, nearly doubling the length of the next-closest team. The Cowboys haven't beaten Denver since 1995. The only other team that is longer than a decade is the Jets, who last lost to Dallas in 2007. It's been 26 years since the Cowboys defeated Denver, 14 since the beat the Jets and then it'd be Buffalo, who last lost to the Cowboys 10 years ago.

Rushing To Irony

This stat has been mentioned this week, but it needs to be reiterated because of the irony. When Cooper Rush passed for 325 yards last Sunday, he became just the second Cowboys QB to surpass 300 yards in his first career start. The only other player was Gary Hogeboom back in 1984. To think both Rush and Hogeboom were quarterbacks at Central Michigan.

Bringing 400 Home?

Dak Prescott is the only player in the NFL this season to have a pair of 400-yard passing games on the road. Only Tom Brady has two 400-yard games this year, but one was at home. Dak should return this week to AT&T Stadium, eyeing his first 400-yard game at home. The NFL only has 11 400-yard passing games this year, topped by Dak's 445 yards at New England, which provide to be his last game since the calf injury.

Perfect Day vs. Denver

Amari Cooper has had eight career games of a perfect catch percentage – catching all of his targets for that game. But the one with the most attempts occurred against Denver, when he played for the Raiders back in 2018. That day, Cooper was targeted 10 times, and caught all 10 passes for 116 yards. But it was his only 100-yard receiving game of his career against the Raiders.

