Big Facts: First 4-0 Home Record In 22 Years?

How Long Has It Been?

The 26-year gap between wins over the Broncos is by far the longest for the Cowboys, nearly doubling the length of the next-closest team. The Cowboys haven't beaten Denver since 1995. The only other team that is longer than a decade is the Jets, who last lost to Dallas in 2007. It's been 26 years since the Cowboys defeated Denver, 14 since the beat the Jets and then it'd be Buffalo, who last lost to the Cowboys 10 years ago.