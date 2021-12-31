Big Facts: Cowboys Haven’t Trailed Since November

With the divisional race already locked up, the NFC playoff picture continues to take shape. Both the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will be a part of that picture but still have plenty to fight for when they meet up this weekend.
Arizona needs a win to keep pace in the NFC West while Dallas severely needs a win to have a shot at the NFC's top seed.
Here are 14 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's 3:25pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.
