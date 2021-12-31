Big Facts: Cowboys Haven’t Trailed Since November

10 / 14

Falling off a Kliff

In head coach Kliff Kingsbury's three-year tenure with the Cardinals, he has started with a record above .500 through Week 8 every season without finishing strong. In 2019, Arizona lost seven of their last nine down the stretch. In 2020 it was five of their last seven. And this season, after a 7-0 start, the Cardinals have lost five of their last eight. This is a trend that dates all the way back to his time at Texas Tech where he had a winning record in six straight seasons before losing most of their matchups in the second half of the year.