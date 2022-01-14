Big Facts: 24 Cowboys Making Playoff Debut Sunday

It doesn't get much bigger than the Cowboys and 49ers in the NFC. Ten combined Super Bowls, eight all-time postseason meetings, and a storied list of history between the two organizations. Both teams enter with high expectations as Dallas (12-5) has won five of their last six, and San Francisco (10-7) took four of their last five.
Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's Wild Card matchup at 3:30pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.
Here are 12 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's Wild Card matchup at 3:30pm CT kickoff at AT&T Stadium.