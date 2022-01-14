Big Facts: 24 Cowboys Making Playoff Debut Sunday

5 / 12

Just Two Snaps

Garoppolo is finishing up his eighth season in the NFL, he's been a part of two Super Bowl wins in New England and made a run to the Super Bowl as the starter with the 49ers. However, he will do something on Sunday that he's never done in his professional career. He will take snaps as the starter against the Dallas Cowboys. In his career, he has taken only two snaps against

Dallas and both were as the backup to Tom Brady in 2015.