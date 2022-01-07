Big Facts: Perfect Division Record; Landing On 21?

The final week of the regular season is here, and the Cowboys have one final shot to add to an already historical regular season. Dallas (11-5) travels to face the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) in hopes of improving their playoff seeding and finding momentum as they enter the playoffs next weekend. They'll be without Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith, and Anthony Brown but are aiming to win the game rather than rest certain players, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. Here are eight additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Saturday's 7:15pm CT kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field.
