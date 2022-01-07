Big Facts: Perfect Division Record; Landing On 21?

6 / 8

MVP Against the Blitz

Dak Prescott's 23 touchdown passes against the blitz this season is one shy from tying Lamar Jackson (24) for the most over a single season since 2016. He is just the eighth player to reach 15 touchdowns against the blitz in the last five seasons. Joining players like Derek Carr (16) and Aaron Rodgers (15), who each did so last season, along with Matt Ryan who had 15 in 2016. Three of the eight won the MVP award in the season where they achieved the feat, including Jackson in 2019.