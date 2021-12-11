Big Facts: WFT’s Win Streak; 3 & Out (Of Control)

2 / 10

If You Bring the Heat, You May Get Burnt

Washington has blitzed on 32.6 percent of opposing quarterback drop backs this season which is the fifth-most in the league. However, they have allowed a 95.4 passer rating allowed on those blitzes which has them 21st in the league. All of this is important for Washington to know ahead of the matchup with Dak Prescott who has tallied career highs in completion percentage (81.8), yards per attempt (7.0) and passer rating (108.7) against blitz attempts this season.