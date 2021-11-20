Big Facts: Dak & Mahomes Regulars In Club “400”

2 / 10

Follow the Leader

Dallas currently has the top scoring and total offense in the NFL and has held that title for the last six weeks. If those two ranks stay true through the rest of the season, Dak Prescott would become just the fifth quarterback age-28 or younger since 1980 to lead an offense to such success. All four others won the MVP award. Dan Marino (1984), Boomer Esiason (1988), and Kurt Warner all did it prior to 2000, while Patrick Mahomes (2018) was the most recent to achieve the feat.