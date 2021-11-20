Big Facts: Dak & Mahomes Regulars In Club “400”

This weekend in Kansas City is one of the most anticipated offensive matchups in NFL history as the Chiefs (6-4) host the Cowboys (7-2) at Arrowhead Stadium. It's the first time the Cowboys have played in the environment at Arrowhead since 2013, so this marks the first time that Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will face the Chiefs on the road. Sunday also marks the first time that Patrick Mahomes will face his childhood favorite team as a starter.
Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's shootout with Kansas City at 3:25 CT on FOX.
