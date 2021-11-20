Big Facts

Big Facts: Dak & Mahomes Regulars In Club "400"

Nov 20, 2021 at 03:00 PM
This weekend in Kansas City is one of the most anticipated offensive matchups in NFL history as the Chiefs (6-4) host the Cowboys (7-2) at Arrowhead Stadium. It's the first time the Cowboys have played in the environment at Arrowhead since 2013, so this marks the first time that Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will face the Chiefs on the road. Sunday also marks the first time that Patrick Mahomes will face his childhood favorite team as a starter.

Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Sunday's shootout with Kansas City at 3:25 CT on FOX.

Taking the Over? The Cowboys and the Chiefs enter the week as the 6th-highest points per game in a matchup Week 11 or later since 1950 (839.5). The road team has won three of the five previous matchups which includes the Chargers over the Broncos in 2013, the Patriots over the Eagles in 2011, and Saints defeating the Steelers in 2014. This matchup has the most combined yardage since the Rams and Chiefs played on Monday Night Football in 2018, a 54-51 classic.
The Cowboys and the Chiefs enter the week as the 6th-highest points per game in a matchup Week 11 or later since 1950 (839.5). The road team has won three of the five previous matchups which includes the Chargers over the Broncos in 2013, the Patriots over the Eagles in 2011, and Saints defeating the Steelers in 2014. This matchup has the most combined yardage since the Rams and Chiefs played on Monday Night Football in 2018, a 54-51 classic.

Follow the Leader Dallas currently has the top scoring and total offense in the NFL and has held that title for the last six weeks. If those two ranks stay true through the rest of the season, Dak Prescott would become just the fifth quarterback age-28 or younger since 1980 to lead an offense to such success. All four others won the MVP award. Dan Marino (1984), Boomer Esiason (1988), and Kurt Warner all did it prior to 2000, while Patrick Mahomes (2018) was the most recent to achieve the feat.
Dallas currently has the top scoring and total offense in the NFL and has held that title for the last six weeks. If those two ranks stay true through the rest of the season, Dak Prescott would become just the fifth quarterback age-28 or younger since 1980 to lead an offense to such success. All four others won the MVP award. Dan Marino (1984), Boomer Esiason (1988), and Kurt Warner all did it prior to 2000, while Patrick Mahomes (2018) was the most recent to achieve the feat.

15 + 4 = 400 Dak Prescott has nine games of over 400-passing yards which is tied with Dan Marino for the most such games in a player's first six NFL seasons. Those two are the only quarterbacks that have more 400-yard games than Patrick Mahomes who has reached the milestone six times in his first five seasons. Mahomes is fresh of his sixth 400-yard performance last week against Las Vegas but has never tallied two such games in a row in his career.
Dak Prescott has nine games of over 400-passing yards which is tied with Dan Marino for the most such games in a player's first six NFL seasons. Those two are the only quarterbacks that have more 400-yard games than Patrick Mahomes who has reached the milestone six times in his first five seasons. Mahomes is fresh of his sixth 400-yard performance last week against Las Vegas but has never tallied two such games in a row in his career.

Eating up the YAC Both the Cowboys and the Chiefs are league leaders in yards after catch (YAC) so far this season. Kansas City leads the NFL with 1,618 YAC in 2021 and averages 5.7 YAC-per-reception thanks to Travis Kelce (5th), Mecole Hardman (16th), and Tyreek Hill (18th) all ranked in the top-20 for the category. Dallas is not far behind with 1,293 YAC which ranks sixth. Their numbers average 5.6 YAC-per-reception.
Both the Cowboys and the Chiefs are league leaders in yards after catch (YAC) so far this season. Kansas City leads the NFL with 1,618 YAC in 2021 and averages 5.7 YAC-per-reception thanks to Travis Kelce (5th), Mecole Hardman (16th), and Tyreek Hill (18th) all ranked in the top-20 for the category. Dallas is not far behind with 1,293 YAC which ranks sixth. Their numbers average 5.6 YAC-per-reception.

3 Strikes and You're Out One of the largest improvements from last season's Dallas defense has been the increased execution on third down. The Cowboys are coming off their second game this year holding their opponent to under 10% on third down, which has only happened multiple times in a single-season five times in team history. Currently the unit ranks third in the NFL with a 32.1% opponent conversion rate on third down, while Kansas City's offense leads the league in third down conversion (53.3%).
One of the largest improvements from last season's Dallas defense has been the increased execution on third down. The Cowboys are coming off their second game this year holding their opponent to under 10% on third down, which has only happened multiple times in a single-season five times in team history. Currently the unit ranks third in the NFL with a 32.1% opponent conversion rate on third down, while Kansas City's offense leads the league in third down conversion (53.3%).

Air-Traffic Control The Dallas defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer since Sam Darnold passed for 301 in Week 4. Last week, Matt Ryan finished with just 117 yards against the Cowboys defense and Patrick Mahomes has not tallied consecutive 300-yard games since the opening two weeks of the season. Additionally, Dallas holds the second-best passing defense in the NFL, behind Tampa Bay, allowing just 180.0 yards per game.
The Dallas defense has not allowed a 300-yard passer since Sam Darnold passed for 301 in Week 4. Last week, Matt Ryan finished with just 117 yards against the Cowboys defense and Patrick Mahomes has not tallied consecutive 300-yard games since the opening two weeks of the season. Additionally, Dallas holds the second-best passing defense in the NFL, behind Tampa Bay, allowing just 180.0 yards per game.

No Coop Amari Cooper was the only player on the Cowboys roster who has played three games at Arrowhead Stadium, but he won't get the chance to play his fourth. Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, Cooper will miss the game, which would've been his first with the Cowboys against the Chiefs. The former Raiders receiver faced Kansas City three times on the road in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but had just seven catches for 79 yards in the three games.
Amari Cooper was the only player on the Cowboys roster who has played three games at Arrowhead Stadium, but he won't get the chance to play his fourth. Placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, Cooper will miss the game, which would've been his first with the Cowboys against the Chiefs. The former Raiders receiver faced Kansas City three times on the road in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but had just seven catches for 79 yards in the three games.

Power Quarter The Cowboys had never lit up a scoreboard in one quarter like they did last Sunday against the Falcons. The 29 points in the second quarter is the most in franchise history. They needed some good fortune, like a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown but the Cowboys scored four touchdowns and also had a 2-point conversion.
The Cowboys had never lit up a scoreboard in one quarter like they did last Sunday against the Falcons. The 29 points in the second quarter is the most in franchise history. They needed some good fortune, like a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown but the Cowboys scored four touchdowns and also had a 2-point conversion.

250 Miles The last win in Kansas City marked one of the great individual performances in Cowboys history – and perhaps one of the most surprising. In 2009, Miles Austin, a backup receiver getting his first NFL start, lit up the Chiefs for 10 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 60-yard score in overtime. The 250 yards set a franchise single-game record, that still stands today.
The last win in Kansas City marked one of the great individual performances in Cowboys history – and perhaps one of the most surprising. In 2009, Miles Austin, a backup receiver getting his first NFL start, lit up the Chiefs for 10 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 60-yard score in overtime. The 250 yards set a franchise single-game record, that still stands today.

Double Trouble The Cowboys had a lot of "firsts" last week against the Falcons. Another one of the first-time stats involved Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb. Zeke rushed for two scores in the first half and Lamb caught two touchdowns before halftime as well, becoming the first runner-receiver combo in Cowboys history to each score twice in one half.
The Cowboys had a lot of "firsts" last week against the Falcons. Another one of the first-time stats involved Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb. Zeke rushed for two scores in the first half and Lamb caught two touchdowns before halftime as well, becoming the first runner-receiver combo in Cowboys history to each score twice in one half.

