Big Facts: Last 2 Dallas-ATL Games Ended With FGs

Nov 12, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

The Cowboys look to rebound against the Falcons this week after suffering their first home loss of the season.

The Cowboys will face a Falcons team that enters AT&T Stadium at 4-4, winners of three of their last four games.

Could these two teams play anything close to the 2020 game back in Week 2, when the Cowboys rallied from 20-0 deficit to win 40-39?

Here are 12 "Big Facts" to note ahead of Sunday's battle with the Falcons at Noon CT on FOX.

Here are 12 facts to remember as the Cowboys take on the Falcons, including the ironic endings with these two teams and when Micah Parsons and Kyle Pitts were on the same team ... sort of.

Winner, Winner Kicks - The last two Cowboys-Falcons games have come down to a last-second field goal from familiar faces. Greg Zuerlein booted a 46-yard field last year to give Dallas the 40-39 win. In 2018, Brett Maher made a 42-yard kick as time expired to give Dallas the 22-19 win in Atlanta. This week, Zuerlein is on the COVID-19 list and Maher was brought in for a tryout but the team went with Liram Hajrullahu, who is expected to replace Zuerlein.

Barely Had The Ball – The Cowboys not only were shut out for most of the game last Sunday against the Broncos, but possessed the ball for just 18:48 of the 60-minute clock. That is the lowest time of possession for any team in the NFL this season.

Home Average Dips – To put it in perspective just how shocking it was to see the Cowboys struggle to score points last Sunday, remember they had posted 41, 36 and 44 points in their previous three home games this year for a 40.3 average. The 16 points against Denver drops the average to 34.2

Ryan Leaf Stats? – The last time the Cowboys trailed by 30 points in a game at home, Ryan Leaf was the starting quarterback. The Cowboys lost a game to the Eagles, 36-3 at Texas Stadium back in 2001, finishing 5-11 that season under head coach Dave Campo.

D-Ware Level? – While the Cowboys have yet to turn Micah Parsons loose as an every-down pass-rusher, his sack totals are already comparable to one of the best of all-time. Parsons was the first Cowboys rookie to post 2.5 sacks in a game last week since DeMarcus Ware had three game in a game in 2005. That year, Ware set the rookie sack record with 8.0. Right now, Parsons has five sacks with still nine to play.

Getting Accuracy Back – This season, Dak Prescott has posted two of his top-five career games in terms of competition percentage, twice hitting over 80 percent in a game. But on Sunday, his 48.7 percentage on 19-of-39 passing was the second-lowest of his career, only besting the 45.9 percent game his rookie season against the Giants in a game playing with snow flurries.

Atlanta Road Warriors? – The Falcons are just 4-4 this year but coming off a big road win against the Saints, they've now won three straight road games, beating the Giants, Dolphins and New Orleans. The last time they've won four straight on the road was in 2019 when they won the final four games away from home with then-head coach Dan Quinn.

No Fly Zone – While the Falcons enter the game with the 17th ranked defense in the league, teams are not passing the ball with ease on them. Atlanta is one of three teams in the NFL that has not allowed 300+ passing yards in a game this year, joining Buffalo and Green Bay.

Targeting Terrell? – In the middle of the 2020 NFL Draft, there were several names on the Cowboys' radar as they sat with the No. 17 pick. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of them and seemed like a likely choice but he was picked by the Falcons at No. 16. That left Lamb still on the table and the Cowboys picked him with the next selection. This year, Terrell ranks first in the NFL among CBs in yards per target, averaging 2.6 yards, according to PFF.

Patt On The Back – Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson has taken his game to a new level this year, becoming a big offensive threat. No longer just a dangerous kick returner, Patterson has a role with the Falcons as a runner, receiver and much more. Entering 2021, Patterson averaged 3.0 touches per game on offense and 24.4 yards from scrimmage. This year, he's averaging 13.9 touches and 92.1 yards.

All-State Teammates – While Atlanta rookie Kyle Pitts and Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons have never played together, they have been on the same team. In 2017, both were named to the Pennsylvania 5A All-State team. Pitts starred at Archbishop Wood HS in Warminster, PA and Parsons was a standout at Harrisburg High.

Zeke vs. ATL – In two games against the Falcons, Ezekiel Elliott has totaled 323 yards from scrimmage, an average of 161.5, the second-most against any team in the league. Only San Francisco (188.0) has yielded more yards per game to Zeke than the Falcons.

