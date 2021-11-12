Big Facts: Last 2 Dallas-ATL Games Ended With FGs

9 / 12

Targeting Terrell? – In the middle of the 2020 NFL Draft, there were several names on the Cowboys' radar as they sat with the No. 17 pick. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was one of them and seemed like a likely choice but he was picked by the Falcons at No. 16. That left Lamb still on the table and the Cowboys picked him with the next selection. This year, Terrell ranks first in the NFL among CBs in yards per target, averaging 2.6 yards, according to PFF.