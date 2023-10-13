Big Facts: Only One Sack for Parsons at LB

It's a little early in the season to be talking about desperation. However, that's where both the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) are headed with a loss in Week 6. Both teams entered the season with high expectations and new hope with new play callers on offense. Ironically the two new play callers are directly connected as Mike McCarthy replaced former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now in the same role with the Chargers. Here are the 10 most notable 'big facts' to remember ahead of Monday's 7:15 CT kickoff on ESPN.

Rebound Incoming? – Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys are 9-1 in weeks following a loss. Marking the highest winning percentage among all NFL teams in games following a loss over that time period.

Road Warriors – Dak Prescott has never lost two straight road games in consecutive weeks at any point in his career. In his 10 back-to-back road games, he holds a 7-3 all-time record.

Automatic Aubrey – Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey is the first kicker in franchise history and the seventh all-time to start his career 14-of-14 or better. Only Dan Bailey (15) and Richie Cunnngham (18) have made more field goals in their first five career games as a Cowboys kicker than Aubrey.

Different Scores of Thought – The Cowboys enter Week 6 with all five of their games decided by 12 points or more, added to an average margin of victory of 27.8 points. While the Chargers enter the game with all four of their games being decided by 7 points or less, and an average margin of victory of just four points.

Wrong Side of History – Dallas became first team in NFL since 1980 (43 years) to have more points allowed in Week 5 than previous first four weeks. The Cowboys defense allowed 41 points in Weeks 1-4 and allowed 42 against the 49ers

Silence of the Lamb – CeeDee Lamb has finished with fewer than five receptions in four of five games in 2023 after only having two such games in 2022. Lamb finished with 11 receptions and 143 yards in Week 2 against the Jets and has tallied 12 catches for 138 receiving yards since.

Déjà vu? – With no sacks in the first three games, Khalil Mack finished Week 4 with six sacks. He became the fifth player in NFL history to record six or more sacks in a game. The last player to do so – Adrian Clayborn – six sacks against the Cowboys in 2017. (Chaz Green)

Ekeler's Receiving – Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is sitting at 393 career receptions. He only needs seven more to reach the 400-receptions milestone. He'd be the fourth quickest running back in NFL history to reach the mark, doing so in just 90 career games.

First to Worst – Last week, the Cowboys faced an offense ranked first in first-down plays. The 49ers averaged over 7.1 yards on first down. This week, they face the worst first-down defense in the NFL. The chargers rank 32, allowing 7.09 yards on first down. On offense, the Cowboys right in the middle on first down, averaging 5.2 yards on first down (15th).