Brandon Aubrey opens up about historic deal with hometown Cowboys 

That's where John "Bones" Fassel, the special teams coordinator for the Cowboys at the time, discovered him and brought him home to Dallas — or, more accurately, to Southern California to compete with Tristan Vizcaino and Lirim Hajrullahu in training camp in Oxnard.

Hajrullahu was released, and Vizcaino eventually lost out to Aubrey and, four years ago, the young boy from Plano was heading back to Dallas, where the former NFL scoring leader (2023) has already become one of the league's best kickers of all-time; and with only three seasons on his resume; and, one day ago (from this article being written), Aubrey made history, securing his family's future in the process.

What a ride.

"I've proven to myself I can pull myself out of the ashes of one career and figure out how to be successful in another area of life," Aubrey said. "I think that proved to myself, and hopefully other people, that success and failure doesn't really define you. It's your work ethic and figuring out how to be a better person. You can accomplish pretty much anything you put your mind to with the right tools and some commitment."

Already a father of a young son, Aubrey revealed he and his wife are expecting a second child, due in June, but that their current home doesn't have space for the new addition, save for turning the home office into a nursery.

With his new record-setting contract now final, the Aubreys plan to finally have a house built, and the bonus is that it's in the exact city he'd long hoped it'd be in — his full circle moment in 2022, etched in concrete for 2026 and beyond.

"I'm just excited to be home," he told DallasCowboys.com immediately after putting pen to paper. "I've been here my whole life. It's a place that's special to me. My family, my wife's family is still here, so it was a priority for me to stay put. I think this is a world class organization. I think the world of them. So excited to be home."

Aubrey admits his first-ever negotiation for a longterm NFL contract took him out of his comfort zone, but that's in the past, the laser-focused All-Pro locked in on the things he'd prefer to focus on: family and football, the uncertainty of the process having finally come to an end.

"I've been reflecting on it quite a bit over the past 24 hours, and it hasn't sunken in quite yet." he said. "I do feel like a weight and stress, deep down, is gone. I'm able to enjoy day-to-day life a little bit more again. … I'm a happier person again."

Needless to say, so are the Cowboys, who went from being in dire straits in the post-Dan Bailey era to stumbling across a former pro soccer player turned UFL kicker who they believed was worth taking a chance on, eventually realizing they'd found a winning Powerball ticket in someone who just happened to grow up right down the road.