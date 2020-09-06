Brandon Carr Among 15 Practice Squad Additions

FRISCO, Texas – Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr is among 15 players who have signed to the Cowboys' practice squad.

Carr, a 12-year veteran who previously played five years in Dallas (2012-16), had a scheduled free-agent visit with the Cowboys on Friday and can help at cornerback or safety. According to the revised NFL practice squad rules, six of 16 practice squad players can have any experience level in the league, with no limit on accrued seasons.

This year's rules have changed as part of an adjustment to the league's collective bargaining agreement. The size has increased from 10 to 16 players. Each week during the season, the team can select four players who can't be signed to another team's 53-man roster. Also, two practice squad players per week can be promoted to the active roster and then move back to the practice squad the following week without going through the waivers process. It's a maximum of two promotions before the waiver rules go into effect.

Here's the full list:

OT Issac Alarcon

LB Francis Bernard

DB Deante Burton

DB Brandon Carr

DE Ron'Dell Carter

DT Justin Hamilton

LB Ladarius Hamilton

C Marcus Henry

TE Cole Hikutini

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

DB Luther Kirk

RB Sewo Olonilua

WR Aaron Parker

DB Saivion Smith

DB Chris Westry