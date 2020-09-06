Brandon Carr Among 15 Practice Squad Additions

FRISCO, Texas – Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr is among 15 players who have signed to the Cowboys' practice squad.
Carr, a 12-year veteran who previously played five years in Dallas (2012-16), had a scheduled free-agent visit with the Cowboys on Friday and can help at cornerback or safety. According to the revised NFL practice squad rules, six of 16 practice squad players can have any experience level in the league, with no limit on accrued seasons.
This year's rules have changed as part of an adjustment to the league's collective bargaining agreement. The size has increased from 10 to 16 players. Each week during the season, the team can select four players who can't be signed to another team's 53-man roster. Also, two practice squad players per week can be promoted to the active roster and then move back to the practice squad the following week without going through the waivers process. It's a maximum of two promotions before the waiver rules go into effect.
Here's the full list:
- OT Issac Alarcon
- LB Francis Bernard
- DB Deante Burton
- DB Brandon Carr
- DE Ron'Dell Carter
- DT Justin Hamilton
- LB Ladarius Hamilton
- C Marcus Henry
- TE Cole Hikutini
- WR Jon'Vea Johnson
- DB Luther Kirk
- RB Sewo Olonilua
- WR Aaron Parker
- DB Saivion Smith
- DB Chris Westry
Alarcon, a rookie offensive tackle from Monterrey, Mexico, will have an exemption on the practice squad through the NFL's International Pathway Program. That means the Cowboys have two spots left to fill on the 16-player squad.