Brandon Carr Available To Help 'Across The Board'

"What I like most about it is I get the opportunity to have a little bit different impact on the game as far as just using my film study, be able to talk across the board as opposed to corner," he said.

"I enjoyed it, just being on the island and having a man-on-man type of personality and mentality. But now it's more so just trying to be a field general in both the run and the pass game, making plays, just trying to go out there and execute."

He might have the chance to do just that back in Dallas. Head coach Mike McCarthy hasn't specified exactly where Carr might play if signed to the active roster at some point. The biggest plus is that he can play anywhere in the secondary.

That's consistent with the team's emphasis on position flexibility between cornerback and safety. Several players took snaps at both spots in training camp.

Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones sounded confident that starting safety Xavier Woods (groin) will be ready for Sunday's season opener at the LA Rams. The Cowboys clearly were pleased enough with fifth-year veteran Darian Thompson's production in training camp that Clinton-Dix did not make the 53-man roster.

At cornerback, Jourdan Lewis (ankle) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee) have been making progress. The Cowboys return to practice Wednesday.

Overall, the club likes their depth and versatility in the back end. But Carr would provide experience at multiple spots if needed.