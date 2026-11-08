Caleb Downs all smiles after sealing victory for Cowboys, besting big brother in Indy

"It was a surreal feeling, honestly, to have it because I saw the play coming and I saw their setup and I was like, 'Oh, it's coming right here. I know it. I gotta house it. I gotta make the money.' And then I was about to get up, they kept pushing me back on the ground. So I'm like, 'Alright, well, it is what it is.'"

Downs had the best game of his rookie season, even prior to the interception, building upon what has quietly been one of the better campaigns of any NFL player in 2026. It helped to contribute to what wound up being the single most complete outing by the Cowboys defense this season — multiple takeaways, critical stops to force punts time and time again, and multiple sacks on Daniel Jones as well, when the pressure alone wasn't forcing him into poor decisions.

That's something Downs knows he and Dallas can build on going forward.