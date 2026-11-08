 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - DALvsIND | 2026

Presented by

Caleb Downs all smiles after sealing victory for Cowboys, besting big brother in Indy

Nov 08, 2026 at 04:50 PM
Author Image
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

11_08_ Caleb Downs

INDIANAPOLIS — This week was a bit worrisome for Caleb Downs, until it wasn't. The rookie 11th-overall pick suffered a concussion in the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, placing him in the NFL concussion protocol and threatening to rob of him what will be a rare opportunity to face his older brother, Josh Downs, at the professional level.

He was able to clear concussion protocol though, and the Downs versus Downs game was on, and very entertaining, at that. In the end, the younger Downs got the win and the best of the matchup in a 27-23 victory at LucasOil Stadium.

"I mean, honestly, we needed to win as a team. That's the biggest thing," Caleb Downs said after the game. " And it was a surreal feeling going out there and lining up in front of him, like, it's me and him, the whole game. So I was just thankful for the situation.

"He definitely got me on some of the plays that they missed him on, but I'm just thankful that he's healthy, I'm healthy, and thankful that my family could be here."

It'll definitely make for bragging rights over Thanksgiving dinner, including the fact Caleb Downs was able to seal the game for the Cowboys with an interception, the first of his young NFL career, on the Colts final drive of the game with everything on the line.

"I'm just playing ball," he said of the play. "I'm just playing ball and anybody can say what they want to say, but I'm just fighting to be my best self. At the end of the day, the Lord created the opportunity, and I'm just thankful for the situation that He put me in, and I was just relying on his strength the whole game."

And then came the smile as the relived the moment that gave the Cowboys a much-needed fourth win.

"It was a surreal feeling, honestly, to have it because I saw the play coming and I saw their setup and I was like, 'Oh, it's coming right here. I know it. I gotta house it. I gotta make the money.' And then I was about to get up, they kept pushing me back on the ground. So I'm like, 'Alright, well, it is what it is.'"

Downs had the best game of his rookie season, even prior to the interception, building upon what has quietly been one of the better campaigns of any NFL player in 2026. It helped to contribute to what wound up being the single most complete outing by the Cowboys defense this season — multiple takeaways, critical stops to force punts time and time again, and multiple sacks on Daniel Jones as well, when the pressure alone wasn't forcing him into poor decisions.

That's something Downs knows he and Dallas can build on going forward.

"I've been saying it all year, and I'm glad that we finally finished the game today, but at the end of the day, we got to play like it's on us every play," he said. "We've got to play like our defense is the last stand, that there's no offense, that is just us, and we're playing separate games; and that's what we have to do. And people can say whatever they want, but when we play well, we're a good football team."

Related Content

news

Eatman: Not bad, not great, but this team is always entertaining

Sunday's win over the Colts is another example of how the Cowboys are not going to make things easy on themselves. Even a game they should've won rather easily required a comeback in the fourth quarter. If anything, this team is purely entertaining.

news

Quinnen Williams backs up talk with execution

After challenging his defense to execute for a full 60 minutes, Quinnen Williams led by example with a dominant performance that helped the Cowboys finish strong and close out a crucial victory.

news

Dak Prescott, Cowboys offense persevere vs. Colts: 'We had to have it'

Despite not playing the cleanest game by their own admission, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense found a way to get in the end zone late to propel Dallas to a 27-23 win over the Colts.

news

CeeDee Lamb powers Cowboys to much-needed win vs. Colts, but expects more

Without George Pickens on the field, the Colts attempted to take away CeeDee Lamb, but failed to do so; and the All-Pro had a big day in the win — also wanting more from himself.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Big drop by Colts' Downs

Plays that might get forgotten include a big dropped pass by the Colts' Josh Downs, which resulted in the Cowboys eventually taking the lead and his brother sealing the game.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys win late, 27-23

The Cowboys avoided another late collapse with a last-minute come-from-behind victory over the Colts, 27-23.

news

Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Colts

The challenge for the Cowboys is clear in Week 9: get back in the win column by defeating the Colts, a team that isn't planning on laying down at home.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Colts

Check out this week's staff predictions for the Cowboys and Colts as Dallas makes its first trip to Indy in eight years.

news

Just 8: Highest Player Grades Thru 8 Games

news

Here We Goooo: Cowboys defense must turn pressure into turnovers vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are 32nd in the NFL in turnover margin at -11. On Sunday, the Cowboys defense must be able to turn pressure on the quarterback into turnovers, giving the offense more opportunities to return to form.

news

Spagnola: Time to scratch this old weekly itch

After another gut-punch loss, the Cowboys must prove they can turn flashes of progress into consistent results before their season slips beyond recovery.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising