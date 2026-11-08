Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Sooner than later, the Dallas Cowboys need to get off of the roller coaster ride that has defined their 2026 season through the first eight games.
They've been unable to string together two consecutive wins to this point, and it's led them to a 3-5 record. But with the NFC East still wide open, defeating the Indianapolis Colts would go a long way to potentially righting the ship with half the season in front of them.
They'll have to do without George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. and DeMarvion Overshown, however, due to injury, meaning others will have to step up and make plays on both sides of the ball.
Follow along for all the Cowboys highlights from Indy:
First Quarter
a great play there by PJ Locke in space on 3rd-and-3 against Jonathan Taylor.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
forces a punt from the Colts on their first offensive drive.
P.J. Locke makes a nice open field tackle on Jonathan Taylor on third down and the Colts go three and out.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 8, 2026
#Cowboys offense gets a chance to make it 10-0 on after their first two drives if they can capitalize on the great defensive stop.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
it's something they struggled with doing in the first half of Week 8.
Tyler Goodson with the 11-yahd gain.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
move the chains.
Dak finds Flo and superb effort by Flo for the first down.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
move the chains.
Second Quarter
WHAT A DAMN CATCH JAKE FERGUSON GOOD LORD— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
TOUCHDOWN
ANDDDD Jake Ferguson did it with the sun in his eyes ... https://t.co/CUCLslj6xu pic.twitter.com/ayjNsYu32F— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
What a catch from Jake Ferguson in the corner of the end zone on fourth down. Gets up over Camryn Bynum for the grab to give the Cowboys the lead. That's Ferguson's fourth touchdown of the season. Dallas up, 10-3 with 14:08 left in the second quarter.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 8, 2026
10-7, #Cowboys retake the lead from Colts atop Q2.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
the list of self-inflicted penalties were overcame with the help of an RTP against Indy and a great throw from Dak Prescott and sensational TD catch by Jake Ferguson.
3rd-and-8 for the Colts: Josh Downs with the drop.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
maybe he heard little brother's footsteps lol ... Indy punts.
Caleb Downs was letting Josh Downs hear it after that drop, too.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
their Thanksgiving dinner will be a fun one. https://t.co/8466nyN3L0
a good open field tackle there by DaRon Bland to force 3rd-and-8 and prevent a sure-fire first down (and more).— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
next play: Daniel Jones is obliterated by Caleb Downs on the ... bl- ... itz ...?????
BLITZ!
Caleb Downs gets his second sack of the season on a blitz. Daniel Jones never saw him coming and Downs lands a huge hit. The Colts punt.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 8, 2026
#Cowboys defense gives their offense the ball at DAL39 and Tyler Goodson bursts forward for 12 yahhhdddsss— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
move em
#Cowboys defense forces 3rd-and-13 and an incomplete downfield pass, Colts forced to punt again.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
the defense continues to give the offense chances in this half.
DAK TO CEDARIAN LAMB— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
TUDDYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/i9WlxgIX2k
A complete coverage bust from the Colts leaves CeeDee Lamb wide open, and Dak Prescott hits him for a 44-yard touchdown. Cowboys grow the lead 17-7 with :21 left in the half.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 8, 2026
4 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 28 SECONDS, TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/MpYH66WyMN— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
SACK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
RASHAN GARY GETS ONE TO END THE HALF
The first half ends on a Rashan Gary sack. Cowboys head to the locker room up 17-7. Indianapolis gets the ball to start the second half.— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 8, 2026
Third Quarter
#Cowboys defense put on a clinic in the first half against the Cardinals, but Dallas was up only 11 (14-3) at the half.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
the defense is again playing with their hair on fire in the first half against the Colts, but Dallas leads by only 10 (17-7).
time to see if lessons were…
Dee Winters, welcome back.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
excellent tackle on Jonathan Taylor in space.
oooohhhh Caleb Downs almost gets the downfield interception... spectacular coverage.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
seventh possession for #Cowboys defense:— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
punt https://t.co/Z8tk27hOXR
SACK— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
BIG Q DO YOUR DANCE pic.twitter.com/4oKkNv527R
credit where it's due: that was a really good play call and execution by the #Cowboys on 3rd-and-4 to keep the chains moving.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
13 yards on the quick hitter from Dak to Javonte to where the free blitzer vacated.
more.
Fourth Quarter
Tyler Goodson has 10 carries so far in his return to Indy and he's averaging 7 yards per carry.— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
he's on one.
FUMBLE!!!!!! #COWBOYS BALL!!!!!— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 8, 2026
WHAT A STICK BY QUINNEN WILLIAMS