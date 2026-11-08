Starlights: Big play tracker for Cowboys-Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Sooner than later, the Dallas Cowboys need to get off of the roller coaster ride that has defined their 2026 season through the first eight games.

They've been unable to string together two consecutive wins to this point, and it's led them to a 3-5 record. But with the NFC East still wide open, defeating the Indianapolis Colts would go a long way to potentially righting the ship with half the season in front of them.

They'll have to do without George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. and DeMarvion Overshown, however, due to injury, meaning others will have to step up and make plays on both sides of the ball.