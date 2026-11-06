Just 8: Highest Player Grades Thru 8 Games

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No. 8 – Arizona Cardinals -This rivalry is more about the Cowboys and Cardinals franchises than their current locations. While the Cardinals moved to Arizona in the late 1980s, the roots of this series date back to the 1960s, when they were still in St. Louis and shared the NFC East with Dallas.

Over the years, the Cowboys generally had the upper hand in the regular season. But the Cardinals have enjoyed some postseason success against Dallas and, more recently, have taken control of the series, winning eight of the last nine meetings.