Just 8: Highest Player Grades Thru 8 Games

With 17 games on the schedule, there's not an official midway point to the season - other than halftime of this Sunday's game vs. the Colts.
But after eight games, it's a large enough sample size to see who is stacking up amongst the best players. While player grades are always subjective, this list stems from Player Football Focus (PFF), which takes a deep dive into evaluating the players, sometimes offering up a different viewpoint than the public eye.
For instance, players such as Quinnen Williams or Joey Porter Jr., who seem to be real difference makers on defense, didn't make the list of Top 8 graded players. So who did make it? Let's find out.