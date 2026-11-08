CeeDee Lamb powers Cowboys to much-needed win vs. Colts, but expects more

One such player was a usual suspect, namely, Ryan Flournoy, whose late-game heroics on the final offensive drive — a 46-yard reception downfield with Sauce Gardner draped over him — gave the Cowboys the momentum and field position to, this week, punch the ball in for a touchdown instead of settling for a field goal.

"Shout out to Flo, man. Shout out, Flo," Lamb said. "We were having a big conversation throughout the game, just communicating as to what we were seeing on defense. And I kept seeing that the safety was rolling over to me. Realizing that [Pickens] is not there and they're gonna make somebody else beat them,

"I just gave my guys a quick pep talk, like, 'This is our moment. This is why you're here. Show the world what you can do. I know my guys can win one-on-one, and shout out to Flo winning one-on-one against one of the top guys in this league, and on a go ball. Clutch, clutch situation, and it gave us all the momentum that we needed."

As for the aforementioned fumble, a frustrated Lamb explained his view on the matter.

"Before the review, obviously, I thought I was down because I felt, I don't know who it was, I think it was a linebacker," he said. "He hit me in my back as I was trying to make a move, and I went down, right? But I used my arm with the ball, which, obviously, I feel like I shouldn't have, but when you're in a moment of moving around, I guess when you're in a situation, you're not really thinking.

"But I know not to use the ball to keep my balance next time, but I also thought I was down by contact. Clearly, the refs had it out for me this week. … The refs weren't messing with me this week."

With this game in the rearview, only eight games remaining to generate momentum in the win-loss column and with the hated San Francisco 49ers coming to AT&T Stadium in Week 10, where the Cowboys have struggled lately, Lamb readily admits, as he continually has, that it's high time Dallas began figuring out ways to not simply win games.

They need to figure out how to keep winning them.

"Yeah, we needed a dub going into [the 49ers game]," he said. " We all know that. And then we know what we got going on, just the history of that [matchup], the guys that they have over there on defense and the prep, I mean, it's going to take a lot of a lot of preparation, and a lot of execution.

"We can't have as many flags because they have a really good offense, too."

But, for at least 24 hours, they can enjoy the simple fact that they found ways to win in Indianapolis when it mattered most, proving they can do it going forward.