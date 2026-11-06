Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Colts

Nick: For anyone that wonders if there's a big difference between 2-6 and 3-5 ... I would say look at the Colts and Cowboys. Call me naive if you want to, but I just think these are two different teams with two different directions. I'm not saying the Cowboys are about to go on a run, but I think they've still got a few more wins in the tank - and it starts Sunday. The Cowboys have had trouble stacking wins and building off success.

But the focus is usually there after a loss. (Green Bay is the exception, of course). The Cowboys have scored 38, 38 and 34 following the other three losses and something tells me they'll be in that boat again. As far as predictions go, I the former Colts having big plays. Malik Hooker will get a turnover and Tyler Goodson finds the end zone. I'll take Dallas, 35-19.

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Tommy: Is it bad to say I have no idea anymore? I think it depends which version of the Cowboys show up. If the Cowboys are playing like they did in the first half against Arizona across four quarters, they should win this game by double digits. The problem is Dallas hasn't put together a consistent four quarters yet this season, and that's the frustrating thing that Brian Schottenheimer, his staff and his players need to figure out how to do.

If Dallas wants to have an opportunity to get back on track and find some consistency, this should be the game to do it against the 2-6 Colts who have had their fair share of struggles too. That said, Pro Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor is going to be a big test for a Cowboys defense that is 32nd against the run this year. Indianapolis' secondary is solid across the board and is likely to bring the heat on Dak Prescott. Could that be another perfect storm to take down Dallas? I think so. Colts, 28-27.

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Patrik: There's plenty I could say here but I've already said plenty this week, so what this all boils down to is simple: can the Cowboys put together four full quarters of football, on both sides of the ball, for the first time this season? If they do, they'll blow the doors off of the Colts. If they don't, they'll end up in a dogfight they'll probably lose.

It's not more complex than that against a fire-sale Indy team that still has just enough firepower to ruin your day if you think you're better than them (not that the Cowboys have that luxury anymore, anyway). I'm 50/50 on this because this team is its own worst enemy in 2026, but they usually get a win after a loss (ah, the usual roller coaster ride) and I'm going to assume they play for Marshawn Kneeland this weekend, but who knows? 40-20, Cowboys.

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Mickey: This might be a tad presumptuous, but just got this feeling this Cowboys defense, finally, maybe, healthy as it's been in quite some time, assuming listed questionable players like Joey Porter Jr. DeMarvion Overshown, Caleb Downs, P.J. Locke and Jonathan Bullard are able to play, that this Cowboys defense finally turns the corner with a four-quarter more acceptable performance. About time, eh? This unit was close last game. Came up one quarter short but did put four good quarters together if adding on the fourth one in the Philly win. Sacks are up. Rushing yards down, until, uh those consecutive 62- and 52-yard runs end of third, start of fourth, by Arizona. Game 9, facing a team having scored no more than 22 points while losing four straight games – not that it seems to matter just who the Cowboys play – it's time. Past time.

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Josh: Both teams are going through it. Indianapolis sees the writing on the wall. They fired their GM, traded away their premier DT DeForest Buckner and a Hall of Fame-caliber offensive guard in Quenton Nelson. The Cowboys are a team of high expectations and are desperately trying to get things back on track before some big decisions get made. Hanging on by a thread.