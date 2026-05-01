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Offseason | 2026

Caleb Downs, receives Cowboys jersey number alongside 2026 rookie class

May 01, 2026 at 02:58 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas — It's time for the rookie class of the 2026 NFL Draft, headlined by 11th-overall pick Caleb Downs, to begin the process of earning their Star in Dallas. The Cowboys welcomed their draft haul into the building, officially, on Thursday, when contracts were inked and equipment was assigned, and they also received their first-ever jersey assignment.

With rookie minicamp now underway at The Star in Frisco, they all took to the field for their first ever workout and, of course, donning their new numbers.

And while jersey numbers can often change prior to the start of the regular season, for now, these are what the latest round of first-year guys will be seen wearing initially.

  • 6 - Camden Brown, WR
  • 16 - Jordan Hudson, WR
  • 18 - Caleb Downs, S
  • 29 - Devin Moore, CB
  • 43 - Dominic Richardson, RB
  • 46 - Michael Trigg, TE
  • 47 - Langston Patterson, ILB
  • 49 - DJ Rogers, TE

There's a bit of fun to unpack with several of these numbers, as is always the case.

  • 55 - Jaishawn Barham, ILB
  • 57 - Malachi Lawrence, OLB
  • 59 - DJ Withers, DT
  • 67 - Drew Shelton, OT
  • 69 - Sidney Fugar, OG
  • 75 - Shiyazh Pete, OL
  • 83 - Anthony Smith, WR
  • 94 - Kelvin Gilliam, DT
  • 95 - Tommy Dunn, DT
  • 99 - LT Overton, DT

Barham looks to make Leighton Vander Esch's former number look as great as it did when the latter was wearing it, as one example, and Overton's number harkens back to the days of Chris Canty, as another. And with all eyes on what number Downs will wear in 2026 and beyond, all that can be said about it is that, at the moment, he's starting off with No. 18 while having his eye on potentially changing it soon, but that is to-be-determined.

"We'll see how it goes," Downs said of a possible number change.

With numbers assigned and helmets on, the Cowboys' rookie class is ready to get to work and, as of Friday, they officially have.

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