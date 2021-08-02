Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak

Aug 02, 2021 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-Headline-Recap-From-CeeDee-to-Dak-hero

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

  • Do the Cowboys just need to be patient with their backup QBs? How does Dan Quinn's energy in practice compare to past coordinators? Nick Eatman and David Helman try to answer these questions [Read all of Monday's mailbag]
  • What is the leadership council that Mike McCarthy keeps talking about and how did Randy Gregory turn his career around enough to be on it? [Read Jonny Auping break down the 14-player council.]

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players Of Training Camp So Far

With training camp nearly at the halfway point here in California, we decided to rank the top players from Oxnard so far. The top spot is easy, but after that ... let's find out.
news

McCarthy Details His 14-Player Leadership Council

Coach Mike McCarthy wants his players in control, both on the field and off. That's why he puts high importance in his 14-player leadership council, which includes defensive end Randy Gregory.
news

Notebook: What Exactly Is A "Mojo Moment?" 

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update

What would a day of practice be without a big catch from CeeDee Lamb. But Sunday showed he's not the only wide receiver to make a highlight grab.
news

Randy Gregory: I Still Have A Lot To Prove

Randy Gregory's off to a great start in training camp, and a larger role awaits. But the talented pass rusher explains why he's got a lot to prove in 2021.
news

Battlegrounds: New Swing Tackle Emerging?

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Practice Points: Another Highlight Catch For 88

The CeeDee Lamb highlight reel is getting crowded by the day. The second-year receiver had another great catch in Saturday's practice.
news

Spagnola: This Injury Nothing But A Piece Of Cake

Dak Prescott's injury thankfully doesn't seem all that bad and is giving the team a chance to evaluate potential backup QBs.
news

Kelvin Joseph Pushing For Starting CB Spot

The Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft hoping that he might be as NFL-ready as their 2020 second-round draft pick Trevon Diggs 
news

Dak Responds To "Would You Miss A Real Game?" 

The Cowboys are being cautious with Dak, but is the shoulder injury serious enough to miss a regular season game? Dak has the answer.
news

Scout's Take: 88 is Special; Who's The Backup

Here are some talking points as we watch another padded practice here from training camp.
Advertising