Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season.
Thursday
- Believe it or not, practice went on after Dak walked to the sideline. "When Prescott left practice on Wednesday with what turned out to be a minor shoulder strain, it was [Garrett] Gilbert who stepped in and took reps with the first team," Jonny Auping writes [Auping on why Gilbert isn't "trying to be Dak"]
- Without Dak at practice, who did Nate Newton and Bucky Brooks hand out their helmet stickers to? [Watch Thursday's edition of Camp'n Out]
- If you think Thursday was merely a day off for Dak, you're wrong [Inside Access with a little bit of footage of his rehab process]
Friday
- The MRI said that Prescott's shoulder will be fine with a little rest. But Isaiah Stanback and Jesse Holley know what it feels like to get nicked up in practice [Watch Hangin' with the Boys discuss Dak leaving practice and what it means]
- We know Prescott took some time off from throwing, but what's the difference between a shoulder strain in July and a shoulder strain in October? [Nick Eatman on Dak's response to whether he would miss a real game with his injury]
- Friday's Mick Shots was shorter than usual, but you know Mickey Spagnola can cover a lot in a little bit of time [Watch Mick Shots talk backup QBs]
Saturday
- Pads were on this week and plenty happened in practice. Kyle Youmans and Nick Eatman were there for all the action [Watch Inside Cowboys Training Camp break down what stood out on the field last week]
- All through training camp, Kyle Youmans is breaking down the team's most intriguing position battles [Read the Battlegrounds take on swing tackle]
- Who have been the camp standouts? How do we interpret Stephen Jones' recent comments? Mickey Spagnola, Rob Phillips, and Kyle Youmans talk about it [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk the state of training camp]
Sunday
- Dani Sureck, Barry Church, and Isaiah Stanback are back at The Star in Frisco, but they did their homework on new safety Malik Hooker [Watch Special Edition break down the new safety and the Hall of Fame Game]
- The defense looks good in training camp so far, but the results need to be there in September. Derek Eagleton, Nick Eatman, Dave Helman discuss what areas need to improve the most [Watch a Sunday Cowboys Break try to fix the defense]
- The DallasCowboys.com staff compiles a list of observations after every training camp practice. Sunday's was especially eventful with a big showing from CeeDee Lamb and a couple injury updates [Read Sunday's action-packed Practice Points]
Monday
- Do the Cowboys just need to be patient with their backup QBs? How does Dan Quinn's energy in practice compare to past coordinators? Nick Eatman and David Helman try to answer these questions [Read all of Monday's mailbag]
- What is the leadership council that Mike McCarthy keeps talking about and how did Randy Gregory turn his career around enough to be on it? [Read Jonny Auping break down the 14-player council.]