That's something that has eluded the Cowboys more often than not this season, and they'll get another shot at trying to string together two consecutive wins when Joe Milton and the Eagles fly into town on Thursday.

Of course, helping Lamb dominate the way he has been is All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott, who, not so coincidentally, is racking up franchise records of his own. The duo has been dynamic since 2020, and show no signs of slowing down.

"The more you hang around him, the more you really feel his impact as a leader, as a player, as a brother, and as a friend," Lamb said of Prescott. "He makes you comfortable in an offense, in a scheme, able to play free, play fast and, at the end of the day, for us as receivers, we've just got to go out there and do that. We've got to go out there and be who we think we are — go play fast, go get open. make a play."

That's something Lamb is exceedingly familiar with doing, making plays, but so is his compatriot, fellow All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens. The previous outing was the first time both of the Cowboys superstar receivers produced 100 yards in a game, something that's strange to consider, but true, nonetheless.

For his part, Lamb says it won't be the last time that happens, and in an offense that is averaging 45.5 points per game in its last two outings at AT&T Stadium, where they'll take the field again on Turkey Day.

"I always plan for games like that, and it's good to be a part of it," he said. "You get to look across, and you see him going crazy, and you get to tag along a little bit in that. And then you get a couple guys in the end zone, and everything is just flowing. I call that 'Flow State.'