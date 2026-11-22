Lamb continues to be the driving force, and standard-bearer for what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense tries to accomplish. And that, along with his grind, demeanor, competitive nature and all-around approach to the game and the locker room isn't lost on Prescott.

The two have been teammates since 2020, and essentially brothers over the better part of the last decade.

"He's as good as they get. He's as good as any of the ones I've been around," Prescott said of his longtime WR1. "What he does on the field, and off the field, and just making sure that he's ready, and whether it's a banged up thigh, or an ankle one week, but for him to come back the next week like nothing happened and to produce — credit that guy.

"He's an amazing talent. He's a hell of a football player. He's a great man, and I'm just fortunate to play this game with him and watch him mature year after year, and the player that he's become. He makes my job easier."

The efforts of Prescott and Lamb — along with George Pickens, Javonte Williams and a cast of characters — helped push the Cowboys to 51 points (the most scored in a game since 2022) and to the correct side of the win-loss column in Week 11.

So, what was different about this week against the Titans?

"I feel like the communication all week in practice and in meetings was very clear, very thorough." Lamb said. "I feel like we were all on the same page, and once we execute like that, and when things should start clicking from jump street, it's hard to stop us."

The Cowboys gained 33 first downs against the Titans, the most in a single game in franchise history, to go along with 466 total yards of offense, and six touchdowns on their first seven drives to help achieve the 51 point detonation this week.

But none of it will matter if, four days from now on Thanksgiving, they drop one to the visiting Eagles.