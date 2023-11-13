#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver' in the NFL

Nov 12, 2023 at 08:45 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb--‘I’m-the-top-receiver’-in-the-NFL-hero
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

ARLINGTON, Texas — Another game, another huge performance for Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who hauled in 11 receptions for 151 yards and 1 touchdown in a 49-17 rout of the New York Giants in front of the home crowd at AT&T Stadium.

Lamb's big day moves his historic streak of consecutive 150-plus-yard, 10-reception games to three, setting an NFL record in the Super Bowl era. His performance has his confidence high going into the back half of the regular season schedule, as he sees his streak as his way of putting the league on notice.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," Lamb said confidently postgame. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

While he was riding high after the game, he was also quick to delve out credit to Dak Prescott, the offensive line and his fellow receivers who he says has allowed him to play as free as he has been in the last month.

"It's amazing, especially when you come out with the dub," he said about his performance. "Shoutout to the guys. O-line holding up, Dak feeding me, all of the receivers opening it up for me. It's a collective group. We're staying blessed, staying humble about it."

Despite continuous strategizing by opposing defenses to control him in the receiving game either by doubling or bracketing, Lamb gives credit to offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy for keeping him on the move and disrupting opposing gameplans.

"They're definitely trying to double me, but [McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside," Lamb said. "I guess you can't get a beat. It's Mike versus the DC at this point."

The high offensive production didn't stop with Lamb on Sunday, as the offense's collective 640 total yards were the second-most in a game in franchise history and the 10th-most in a game in NFL history.

"We're hitting our stride," he said. "I'm happy with it this past month. We've been on a roll, we just gotta stay consistent and stay true to us."

It's easy for everyone on the outside to feel confident in Dallas' offense after the run it has been on lately, but can the same be said for everyone on the inside?

"Absolutely, and it's not stopping," Lamb said.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott, offense finding its stride at right time

The Cowboys' 640 yards on Sunday against the Giants were the second-most in franchise history, as Dak Prescott and the offense seem to have found their stride at the perfect time.
news

Eatman: It's mid-November, but Dak Prescott looked like Santa

Dak Prescott was passing out completions and touchdowns against the Giants like he was Santa Claus giving out early Christmas presents.
news

Updates: Ferguson with Witten-like production

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cooks goes nuclear vs. Giants: 'This one is sweet'

Brandin Cooks has been patiently waiting for his turn to explode for the Cowboys, and it arrived in the Week 10 matchup against the Giants, who were basically at his mercy 
news

Don't forget these plays: Tyler Smith's tackle

Plays that might get forgotten include a touchdown-saving tackle by Tyler Smith that kept the Giants out of the end zone.
news

Gamebreakers: Top Cowboys who shrunk the Giants

Entering the battle as massive favorites, the Dallas Cowboys didn't play down to their competition when the struggling New York Giants came to town.
news

5 Takes: Cooks' big day is just the beginning

Brandin Cooks' 173 yards more than doubled his entire season production going into Sunday's game, and it could be a sign of what's to come for the 10-year veteran the rest of the season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Slay the Giants, 49-17

Expected to dominate the struggling Giants, the Cowboys did just that in a record-setting day, taking care of business on both sides of the ball in a 49-17 victory over their division rivals.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Pod-Picks: Who gets first sack of the game Sunday? 

We polled our panelists to predict who will make the first sack of the game, using players from either team.
news

Spagnola: Only the beginning of a 4 game mission

This Sunday's matchup with the Giants starts the beginning of a four-game stretch where the Cowboys not only "expect" to win every game, but in truth really "need" to. 
Advertising