Dak & Bland both win Player of the Month awards

FRISCO, Texas – On the final day of November, the Cowboys still have one game to play as they get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

The NFL has given out their Player of the Month honors and for the first time ever, the Cowboys have two winners in the same month.

Dak Prescott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, while cornerback DaRon Bland gets the nod as Defensive Player of the Month. The last NFL team to have two monthly award winners at the same time was the Rams in 2018.