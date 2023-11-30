Dak & Bland both win Player of the Month awards

FRISCO, Texas – On the final day of November, the Cowboys still have one game to play as they get ready to face the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.
The NFL has given out their Player of the Month honors and for the first time ever, the Cowboys have two winners in the same month.
Dak Prescott has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, while cornerback DaRon Bland gets the nod as Defensive Player of the Month. The last NFL team to have two monthly award winners at the same time was the Rams in 2018.
Bland's choice seems rather obvious considering his record-breaking month that saw him tie the NFL mark for most interception returns for touchdowns in a season with four, and then break the record just four days later against Washington. Bland's 63-yard interception return against the Commanders makes him the only player in league history with a handful of pick-sixes in a season. And those five interceptions also set the Cowboys all-time record for interception returns for scores.
As for Dak, he's been hot during the last month, completing 102-of-149 passes (.684 percent) for 1,298 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception.
This is the first monthly award for either player and Dak becomes the first offensive player since 2014 to win Player of the Month. Ironically, the Cowboys had three winners that season with DeMarco Murray (twice) and Tony Romo.
Bland, however, is the second defensive player this season to win as Micah Parsons was Defensive Player of the Month for September. Also, kicker Brandon Aubrey won Special Teams Player of the Month for October.
Now, the Cowboys have won four monthly awards this season, the most in team history.
Overall Monthly award winners:
Offense:
- 5 – Emmitt Smith
- 4 – Tony Romo
- 2 – DeMarco Murray
- 1 – Troy Aikman
- 1 – Terrell Owens
- 1 – Dak Prescott
Defense:
- 2 – Sean Lee
- 1 – DeMarcus Lawrence
- 1 – Trevon Diggs
- 1 – Micah Parsons
- 1 – DaRon Bland
Special Teams:
- 1 – Chris Boniol
- 1 – Richie Cunningham
- 1 – Jason Tucker
- 1 – Brandon Aubrey