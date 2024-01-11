Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Month

The first-year kicker made 10 of 12 field goals in the final five games of the season, which covered December and one game in January. Aubrey had a chance to have a perfect season on field goals but last Sunday in Washington, he had one blocked and missed a second attempt off the upright. But he followed up with a 50-yard kick, his 36th field goal of the season to lead the NFL. Aubrey also led the league in scoring with 156 points and also had a league-leading 99 touchbacks, which is an NFL single-season record.