Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Month

A season that included a 12-5 finish, a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, an NFC East title and seven Pro Bowlers is likely to earn a few individual accomplishments along the way.
The latest goes to Brandon Aubrey, who was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for December/January. It's the second monthly award this season for Aubrey and the fifth Player of the Month for the Cowboys, who also saw Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland win these awards this season.
Aubrey is the first player in Cowboys history to win Special Teams Player of the Month twice, both occurring this season.
The first-year kicker made 10 of 12 field goals in the final five games of the season, which covered December and one game in January. Aubrey had a chance to have a perfect season on field goals but last Sunday in Washington, he had one blocked and missed a second attempt off the upright. But he followed up with a 50-yard kick, his 36th field goal of the season to lead the NFL. Aubrey also led the league in scoring with 156 points and also had a league-leading 99 touchbacks, which is an NFL single-season record.
Aubrey was named to the Pro Bowl last week and is expected to be on most All-Pro teams, including the NFLPA list that was announced on Wednesday.