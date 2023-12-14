Dak Prescott among 8 finalists for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

FRISCO, Texas – Earlier this year, Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. In a few months, he probably wouldn't mind winning the NFL MVP award, considering he's one of the favorites here in the final month of the season.

But Prescott is also in the running for another award, announced on Thursday as one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee, recognizing those who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014, honoring the late Art Rooney Sr., founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I didn't know I was nominated for it until one of the coaches mentioned it today," Prescott said. "Just being nominated for it, it's pretty cool. It's always humbling when you're acknowledged for your sportsmanship and the way you approach this game."

Along with Prescott, the other finalists include Jets LB C.J. Mosley, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.