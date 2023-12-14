NFL Honors

Dak Prescott among 8 finalists for Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023 at 04:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dak-Prescott-among-8-finalists-for-Rooney-Sportsmanship-Award-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Earlier this year, Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. In a few months, he probably wouldn't mind winning the NFL MVP award, considering he's one of the favorites here in the final month of the season.

But Prescott is also in the running for another award, announced on Thursday as one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Prescott is the Cowboys' nominee, recognizing those who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014, honoring the late Art Rooney Sr., founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I didn't know I was nominated for it until one of the coaches mentioned it today," Prescott said. "Just being nominated for it, it's pretty cool. It's always humbling when you're acknowledged for your sportsmanship and the way you approach this game."

Along with Prescott, the other finalists include Jets LB C.J. Mosley, Cardinals safety Budda Baker, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler, Chargers defensive end Khalil Mack and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The winner will be determined by a vote of current NFL players and will be announced as part of the "NFL Honors" show on Feb. 8. That's also the time the NFL MVP will be announced, along with the rest of the individual awards.

Related Content

news

Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon Aubrey has made 30 straight field goals, including four against the Eagles last Sunday, earning him yet another award. The Cowboys kicker was named Special Teams Player of the Week yet again.
news

Dak & Bland both win Player of the Month awards

As the Cowboys look to close out the month with a win over Seattle Thursday night, the NFL has already awarded its top players of November, with the nod going to both Dak Prescott and DaRon Bland.
news

DaRon Bland wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cornerback DaRon Bland has been NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Carolina, where he tied an NFL record with his fourth pick-six of the season.
news

CeeDee Lamb named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Cowboys have yet another weekly winner for the honor roll as the league named CeeDee Lamb the top offensive player of the week for his record-setting day against the Giants.
news

Brandon Aubrey wins first monthly ST award in 24 years

After being named Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, Brandon Aubrey took home the monthly honors for October, an award no Cowboys player has won since 1999. 
news

Brandon Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Week

Aubrey becomes the first Cowboys rookie kicker to win this weekly award since Dan Bailey in 2011.
news

Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

With the month of September coming to an end, Micah Parsons was named the top NFC Defensive Player of the Month after recording four sacks in the first three games.
news

Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

For the third time in his young career, MIcah Parsons has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance Sunday against the Jets. 
Advertising