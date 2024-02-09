Cowboys fall short on major awards at NFL Honors

LAS VEGAS – The Cowboys were well represented at NFL Honors on Thursday, with several players up for awards as finalists.
But for the most part, the team came up empty with the big awards, including NFL MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.
The only win for the Cowboys on Thursday went to CeeDee Lamb, who was awarded the NextGen Stats Moment of the Year for his 92-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott against the Lions.
Dak Prescott was a finalist for MVP and OPOY. He finished second for MVP, which went to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Christian McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year, as CeeDee Lamb finished third and Dak was fifth.
The Cowboys also had two finalists on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons finished third for Defensive Player of the Year and DaRon Bland was fifth, although he received a first-place vote. Cleveland's Myles Garrett won the award.
Prescott was also a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Year, but the award went to San Francisco's Brock Purdy.
Also, former safety Darren Woodson, one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024, was denied for the second straight year. Woodson was not one of the seven modern-day inductees.