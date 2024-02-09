Cowboys fall short on major awards at NFL Honors

Dak Prescott was a finalist for MVP and OPOY. He finished second for MVP, which went to Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Christian McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year, as CeeDee Lamb finished third and Dak was fifth.

The Cowboys also had two finalists on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons finished third for Defensive Player of the Year and DaRon Bland was fifth, although he received a first-place vote. Cleveland's Myles Garrett won the award.

Prescott was also a finalist for the FedEx Air Player of the Year, but the award went to San Francisco's Brock Purdy.