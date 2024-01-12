Lamb, Bland headline NFL AP All-Pro first-team

Martin put together yet another strong season starting at right guard as he earns his seventh AP All-Pro first-team honor after allowing only four sacks and 22 pressures on 908 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Martin now ties Bob Lilly and Randy White for the most AP All-Pro first-team nods in franchise history. He is one of only 25 players all-time in the NFL to notch seven first-team honors.

Aubrey put together the best first season for a kicker in league history by setting the NFL record for consecutive field goals made to start a career (35). His 36 makes on the season led the NFL and his 99 kickoff touchbacks set a single-season NFL record. His first-team honor is the first for a Cowboys kicker since Richie Cunningham in 1997.

Prescott just missed making the first-team, but his AP All-Pro second-team honor gets him on one of the teams for the first time in his career. His 2023 season saw him lead the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 while throwing for 4,516 yards and leading his team to a 12-5 record.

Tyron Smith got back on an All-Pro team for the first time since 2016 after playing in 13 games and allowing just one sack and 18 pressures on 847 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. It's his third career second-team honor.

Tyler Smith landed on an All-Pro team for the first time in his career after allowing one sack and 17 pressures on 942 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His play at left guard in his second season has solidified his status as a top interior lineman in the NFL.

While Parsons missed out on a first-team honor for the first time in his three-year career, his second-team nod keeps him on the board with the AP All-Pro recognition. He led the league in 2023 with 99 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, and accounted for a career-high 14 sacks.