NFL Honors

Vote for Dak Prescott for FedEx Air Player of the Year

Jan 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Air-and-Ground-hero
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named a finalist for the FedEx NFL Air Player of the Year Award, the league announced on Thursday afternoon, along with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The award coincides with the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Award that is announced each week during the regular season in which Prescott won twice during the 2023 season, both in the Week 10 win over the New York Giants and in the Week 12 win over the Washington Commanders.

The three finalists will be separated by a vote on social media, as fans can go to the official NFL X account (formerly known as Twitter) and vote in the poll that is open until Feb. 7 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The official NFL Instagram page will also have a poll on its Instagram Story on Jan. 11, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 in which fans can vote. Fans can also vote through the NFL app. The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year include Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams. Ezekiel Elliott is the only player from the Dallas Cowboys to win either award when he won the FedEx Ground Player of the Year in 2016.

Prescott has enjoyed a stellar campaign in 2023 in leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. He has passed for 4,516 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a career-high 69.5-percent completion percentage. Prescott leads all three candidates in all categories aside from Tagovailoa's league-leading mark in passing yards.

Prescott has already been named to his third Pro Bowl for his 2023 efforts and is expected to be in the mix for the NFL MVP and an All-Pro nomination. His career awards include winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2022.

