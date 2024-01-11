Vote for Dak Prescott for FedEx Air Player of the Year

The award coincides with the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week Award that is announced each week during the regular season in which Prescott won twice during the 2023 season, both in the Week 10 win over the New York Giants and in the Week 12 win over the Washington Commanders.

The three finalists will be separated by a vote on social media, as fans can go to the official NFL X account (formerly known as Twitter) and vote in the poll that is open until Feb. 7 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The official NFL Instagram page will also have a poll on its Instagram Story on Jan. 11, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 in which fans can vote. Fans can also vote through the NFL app. The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 8.