CeeDee Lamb on Cowboys odds to win NFC East: 'Why not us?"

Getting a win against the Eagles would mathematically count as 1.5 wins within the division, and balance out the opening day loss to the New York Giants in the process.

"For us, it's obviously about being optimistic in this situation," the All-Pro receiver added. "We're very fortunate that everybody else is playing pretty bad but, overall, everything is still in front of us. We still have an opportunity to do what we want to do, and that's to get in the tournament.

"It starts on Monday, getting back into the win column, and I feel like that's the most important thing."

A main talking point this week, following the loss to the Green Bay Packers, has been the Cowboys' refusal to run the ball consistently. Dak Prescott dropped back an eye-popping 54 times, and despite being within 10 points early in the third quarter after Javonte Williams' rushing touchdown.

All involved, e.g., Prescott, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams have once again promised to get back to a balanced attack after admitting the run-pass ratio got away from them at Lambeau Field.

That's music to Lamb's ears.

"I feel like getting a fast start is a very key contributor to this offense, and I feel like the running game is more dominating than just throwing the ball all over the field," he explained.

Prescott agrees, and echoed his longtime thoughts on the importance of the run game, and reconstituting it this week against a talented Eagles defense.

And as far as the "why not us?" statement from Lamb, count Prescott in for that train of thought — with the context of staying present and handling the business that's right in front of them at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.

"Yeah, we've just got to focus on this one right now, one at a time. We can't [think] ahead. And to me, it's not even really about looking at what our division's doing," the All-Pro quarterback said. " We understand where everybody is, and that [the NFC East] is wide open to this point.

"So yeah, why not us? I mean, it's right there in front of us for us to take. We still play every team in the division, a couple of them twice, right? We've got to take it one at a time, and we've got to get every win that we can. This is the most important one, because it's now; and we just dropped two. We can't drop another."