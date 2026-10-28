Tape Talk: Cowboys offense finds their rhythm, defense takes away big plays vs. Eagles

What shows up in the box score is the Cowboys running 38 times for 204 yards, led by Javonte Williams' career-best 155 yard day. What really pops when you watch the tape back is how well the offensive line and tight ends blocked Philadelphia's front, their best rushing performance up front all season.

The Eagles' offense was banged up, but their defense still had their stars like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Zack Baun playing. The Cowboys were able to get consistent push over the course of the night, and Williams was not tackled behind the line of scrimmage once in the game because of how well the front blocked for him.

On this play, you see the culmination of all of that. The left side of Dallas' offensive line is able to create a lane right off the snap, and even though Jalen Carter is able to penetrate initially, Brevyn Spann-Ford gets in the way to prevent a TFL. On the right side of the line, Jake Ferguson and Terence Steele set good block that would've allowed Williams a chance to run to that side, had Carter not penetrated. Ultimately, the defensive end doesn't set the edge on the left and runs into Spann-Ford, leaving Williams 1-on-1 for a solid gain. There was a lot of that over the course of the night.