Zero-100: Javonte running into history books 

Despite having a sizeable advantage in the overall series with the Cardinals, the recent history has been a different story. For one reason or another, Dallas has struggled against Arizona, looking to end a four-game losing streak vs. the Cardinals. This year, Arizona is just looking to get back on track themselves, trying to get out of a 2-5 hole after seven games.

We've looked at some interesting stats about the recent series, not to mention a few milestones regarding Javonte Williams' success on the ground and some defensive trends in the right direction. Let's look at 10 key numbers for the Cowboys and their upcoming matchup with Arizona.

0

The Cowboys have never beaten the Cardinals at home, losing all four matchups at AT&T Stadium. In the last 20 years, the Cowboys are just 2-8 in the last 10 matchups with Arizona.

5

Before the Cowboys added defensive advisor Mike Pettine to the staff, the defense totaled five sacks in the first five games. However, that total has jumped to 10 in the last two games as the Cowboys have registered five sacks combined against the Packers and Eagles.

8

Javonte Williams is tied for the NFL lead with eight rushing touchdowns this year, including one in five straight games. While Josh Allen also has eight rushing scores, the only other RBs on the list are Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey – both are on the Cowboys schedule in the next three weeks.

9

Quinnen Williams has been living in the backfield this year, not only leading the team with nine tackles for loss, but it's the most by any defensive tackle in the NFL this year.

10

For the first time all season, the Cowboys scored more than once in the second quarter of a game, totaling 10 points against the Eagles on Monday. The Cowboys had scored either 7 or 3 in the first five games and then didn't get a point in the second quarter against the Packers. But they managed 10 points in Philly, a number they hit in the first and fourth quarter of the game.

26

In the last 26 seasons, only two players in Cowboys history have rushed for over 150 yards on a Monday night game. Javonte Williams (155) not only had a career-high against the Eagles, but he was the first since Julius Jones rushed for 198 yards against Seattle back in 2004. Before the turn of the century, Emmitt Smith had several strong rushing games on MNF, but it's been a while since the Cowboys have seen one like that from Williams.

29.7

The Cardinals rank last in the NFL in points allowed per game, giving up 29.7. Arizona has given up 30+ points in each of its five losses this year, including a 30-16 loss last week against Denver. The Cowboys rank fifth in scoring, averaging 27.0 points per game.

46

With Williams surpassing the 150 rushing total on Monday, it was the 46th occurrence in Cowboys history a player hit that mark in team history. Overall, the Cowboys are 43-3 in those games. The only three times the Cowboys lost when a player eclipsed that mark was 2015 (Darren McFadden at NYG) and twice with Tony Dorsett, including the 1982 season finale at Minnesota when he had the 99-yard touchdown run.

78

Heading into Monday's game, the Cowboys had six offensive drives in the previous six games combined that were 78 yards or more. Against the Eagles alone, Dallas produced four drives of 78+ yards, all leading to scores. The two 78-yard drives led to Brandon Aubrey field goals while the Cowboys also had an 81-yard and 82-yard drive that were touchdowns.

86