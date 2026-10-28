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Zero-100: Javonte running into history books 

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:42 PM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

10_28_ Zero to 100

Despite having a sizeable advantage in the overall series with the Cardinals, the recent history has been a different story. For one reason or another, Dallas has struggled against Arizona, looking to end a four-game losing streak vs. the Cardinals. This year, Arizona is just looking to get back on track themselves, trying to get out of a 2-5 hole after seven games.

We've looked at some interesting stats about the recent series, not to mention a few milestones regarding Javonte Williams' success on the ground and some defensive trends in the right direction. Let's look at 10 key numbers for the Cowboys and their upcoming matchup with Arizona.

0

The Cowboys have never beaten the Cardinals at home, losing all four matchups at AT&T Stadium. In the last 20 years, the Cowboys are just 2-8 in the last 10 matchups with Arizona.

5

Before the Cowboys added defensive advisor Mike Pettine to the staff, the defense totaled five sacks in the first five games. However, that total has jumped to 10 in the last two games as the Cowboys have registered five sacks combined against the Packers and Eagles.

8

Javonte Williams is tied for the NFL lead with eight rushing touchdowns this year, including one in five straight games. While Josh Allen also has eight rushing scores, the only other RBs on the list are Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey – both are on the Cowboys schedule in the next three weeks.

9

Quinnen Williams has been living in the backfield this year, not only leading the team with nine tackles for loss, but it's the most by any defensive tackle in the NFL this year.

10

For the first time all season, the Cowboys scored more than once in the second quarter of a game, totaling 10 points against the Eagles on Monday. The Cowboys had scored either 7 or 3 in the first five games and then didn't get a point in the second quarter against the Packers. But they managed 10 points in Philly, a number they hit in the first and fourth quarter of the game.

26

In the last 26 seasons, only two players in Cowboys history have rushed for over 150 yards on a Monday night game. Javonte Williams (155) not only had a career-high against the Eagles, but he was the first since Julius Jones rushed for 198 yards against Seattle back in 2004. Before the turn of the century, Emmitt Smith had several strong rushing games on MNF, but it's been a while since the Cowboys have seen one like that from Williams.

29.7

The Cardinals rank last in the NFL in points allowed per game, giving up 29.7. Arizona has given up 30+ points in each of its five losses this year, including a 30-16 loss last week against Denver. The Cowboys rank fifth in scoring, averaging 27.0 points per game.

46

With Williams surpassing the 150 rushing total on Monday, it was the 46th occurrence in Cowboys history a player hit that mark in team history. Overall, the Cowboys are 43-3 in those games. The only three times the Cowboys lost when a player eclipsed that mark was 2015 (Darren McFadden at NYG) and twice with Tony Dorsett, including the 1982 season finale at Minnesota when he had the 99-yard touchdown run.

78

Heading into Monday's game, the Cowboys had six offensive drives in the previous six games combined that were 78 yards or more. Against the Eagles alone, Dallas produced four drives of 78+ yards, all leading to scores. The two 78-yard drives led to Brandon Aubrey field goals while the Cowboys also had an 81-yard and 82-yard drive that were touchdowns.

86

Dak Prescott has now won the second-most regular season games in Cowboys history, passing Roger Staubach (85) with his 86th career win. Staubach is now just eight away from Troy Aikman's franchise record of 94 wins. Also, the 86 wins is the fifth-most in NFL history among players drafted in the fourth round or later, behind only Tom Brady, Johnny Unitas, Bart Starr and Kirk Cousins.

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety * - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke has played the first two games but suffered a foot injury in Week 2 that could sideline him for a game, if not longer.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency. In his second game with the Cowboys, he suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for some time.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB -With four TD tosses in Week 2 vs. Washington, Dak became the Cowboys' all-time leader in TD passes with 249, surpassing Tony Romo.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - One of the most experienced players on the team, Anger is in his 15th pro season. He's a valuable member of special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
*No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB * - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary brings experienced and leadership to the defense and has been one of the key pass-rushers so far in the 2026 season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary and on special teams, where he played mostly to begin the 2026 season.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 – Joey Porter Jr., CB - After trading for the former Steelers standout on Thursday, Porter Jr. made his Cowboys debut in Houston. He played about 25 snaps but had a key role in the win over the Texans.
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No. 25 – Joey Porter Jr., CB - After trading for the former Steelers standout on Thursday, Porter Jr. made his Cowboys debut in Houston. He played about 25 snaps but had a key role in the win over the Texans.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 this season. Revel has been the starter on the outside and recovered a fumble in Week 1 and had a key PBU vs. Washington.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
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No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
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No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.
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No. 55 – Jaishawn Barham - The rookie linebacker got his first start in Week 2, replacing the injured DeMarvion Overshown. Barham recorded a key forced fumble that led to a game-changing turnover for the Cowboys.

©Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 Sam Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.
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No. 57 – Malachi Lawrence - The first-round pick made his NFL debut against the Giants and has been among the pass-rush rotation early in his rookie season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Ferguson has become the first Cowboys tight end since Doug Cosbie in 1983 to score three TDs in the first three games of the season.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - Lamb has surpassed Dez Bryant for 5th on the Cowboys all-time list for receiving yards and had a huge Week 2 game vs. Washington, catching Dak's record-setting TD.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience of 11 years in the NFL has already been noticed early in the season. But a calf injury he sustained in Rio could keep him out a few weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - In his first season in Dallas, Ogbonnia has been one of the more productive defensive players after three games, leading all DTs with 10 tackles.

Trevor Fleeman/Trevor Fleeman/DALLAS COWBOYS
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones of this defense and a team captain.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 93– Elijah Garcia, DT - He started off on the practice squad but was signed to the roster after Bullard's injury and played against the Texans in Week 4.
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No. 93– Elijah Garcia, DT - He started off on the practice squad but was signed to the roster after Bullard's injury and played against the Texans in Week 4.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.
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No. 97– Kenny Clark, DT - The veteran defensive tackle is a team captain and one of the anchors on the Cowboys D-line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
58 / 58

No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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