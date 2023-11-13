CeeDee Lamb stakes claim as top receiver in NFL

While he was riding high after the game, he was also quick to delve out credit to Dak Prescott, the offensive line and his fellow receivers who he says has allowed him to play as free as he has been in the last month.

"It's amazing, especially when you come out with the dub," he said about his performance. "Shoutout to the guys. O-line holding up, Dak feeding me, all of the receivers opening it up for me. It's a collective group. We're staying blessed, staying humble about it."

Despite continuous strategizing by opposing defenses to control him in the receiving game either by doubling or bracketing, Lamb gives credit to offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy for keeping him on the move and disrupting opposing gameplans.

"They're definitely trying to double me, but [McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside," Lamb said. "I guess you can't get a beat. It's Mike versus the DC at this point."

The high offensive production didn't stop with Lamb on Sunday, as the offense's collective 640 total yards were the second-most in a game in franchise history and the 10th-most in a game in NFL history.

"We're hitting our stride," he said. "I'm happy with it this past month. We've been on a roll, we just gotta stay consistent and stay true to us."

It's easy for everyone on the outside to feel confident in Dallas' offense after the run it has been on lately, but can the same be said for everyone on the inside?