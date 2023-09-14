#NYJvsDAL

Chuma Edoga bringing 'next man up' mentality

Sep 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Chuma-Edoga-bringing-‘next-man-up’-mentality-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — In place of Tyler Smith on Sunday night, fifth-year tackle Chuma Edoga made just his second start at left guard to open the season and had a strong performance after an offseason where the depth of the offensive line was consistently questioned as the biggest concern.

For Edoga – who found out on Friday that he would be starting – not only was it an opportunity to start the season opener, but it was also an opportunity to come full circle with the beginning of his career where it started at MetLife Stadium when he played with the New York Jets.

"I feel like there's always room for improvement, but yeah it was good to get out there with my second start at guard," Edoga said. "It's a new experience, a new position. Just getting used to it, getting in a groove and getting a good team win. Especially in a game like that at MetLife in a stadium I used to play in with the Jets. It's a full circle moment, it was great."

Head coach Mike McCarthy has had nothing but positive things to say about Edoga's performance this week, especially when he takes into account the position change and short notice.

"You gotta be really excited about his performance last week," McCarthy said. "To go in there on short notice and play the way he did, I thought he did a really nice job. I'm hoping with a week's work, he'll be ready to go again."

While most of Edoga's NFL experience has come at tackle, offensive line coach Mike Solari has expressed his confidence in Edoga being able to fill in anywhere on the offensive line which gave way to his first starting opportunity with the Cowboys.

"A lot of the same concepts, just stuff happens faster," Edoga said about the difference at guard. "Solari is always on me, I gotta know guard and tackle. Even center, you never know. You gotta be on top of it and looking in the playbook to make sure I'm on top of guard and tackle."

With Tyler Smith still battling injury leading into the week two matchup against the Jets, Edoga is remaining locked in if his name is called once again.

"You gotta be ready," he said. "In the NFL, it's next man up so you gotta stay ready for my team and for the brothers next to me. Whatever they need me to do, I'm gonna do it."

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

Igbinoghene on Cowboys debut: 'It's confirmation'

Noah Igbinoghene wasted no time making his presence felt for the Dallas Cowboys, in what became an impact game for the young CB — getting Dallas' train rolling against the Giants.
news

Tony Pollard looking to sustain momentum in week two

After a 40-0 performance on Sunday against the Giants, Tony Pollard recaps the big night and looks ahead to a big challenge against the Jets defense.
news

Mick Shots: No luster lost with Rodgers now out

Time for some weekly Mick Shots about the injury to Aaron Rodgers, a good move on the Cowboys offensive line, a golden memorial for the great Gil Brandt and more!
news

Science Lab: Fighter Jets, UFOs and the Cowboys

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

X Factors: 10 difference-makers for Jets/Cowboys

These 10 players will definitely have a huge impact in Sunday's game between the Jets and Cowboys.
news

McCarthy reached out to Aaron Rodgers following injury

Following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending achilles injury on Monday night, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reached out to his former quarterback of 13 years to express his support.
news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Jets & Cowboys 

Both the Cowboys and Jets each picked up a win at MetLife Stadium this past weekend, but the vibes are much different. Let's focus on 10 big storylines for this upcoming game. 
news

Kearse on Cowboys defense: 'It's a bunch of dogs'

Jayron Kearse has been a key reason for the dominance on a Cowboys defense that was totally revamped in the Dan Quinn era, and he's surrounded by a kennel of talent.
news

Aaron Rodgers out, Zach Wilson in vs. Cowboys in Week 2

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that threatens his NFL future, and the defensive gameplan in Dallas now turns to Zach Wilson for their Week 2 matchup.
news

Jerry: Jets still 'loaded' without Aaron Rodgers

If the Cowboys face the Jets Sunday without injured QB Aaron Rodgers, team owner/GM Jerry Jones still thinks it "will be a tough game one way or another."
Advertising