Chuma Edoga bringing 'next man up' mentality

Head coach Mike McCarthy has had nothing but positive things to say about Edoga's performance this week, especially when he takes into account the position change and short notice.

"You gotta be really excited about his performance last week," McCarthy said. "To go in there on short notice and play the way he did, I thought he did a really nice job. I'm hoping with a week's work, he'll be ready to go again."

While most of Edoga's NFL experience has come at tackle, offensive line coach Mike Solari has expressed his confidence in Edoga being able to fill in anywhere on the offensive line which gave way to his first starting opportunity with the Cowboys.

"A lot of the same concepts, just stuff happens faster," Edoga said about the difference at guard. "Solari is always on me, I gotta know guard and tackle. Even center, you never know. You gotta be on top of it and looking in the playbook to make sure I'm on top of guard and tackle."

With Tyler Smith still battling injury leading into the week two matchup against the Jets, Edoga is remaining locked in if his name is called once again.