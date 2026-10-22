Cobie Durant aiming to do his part for Cowboys secondary, help create turnovers

"I'm feeling great, man," Durant said. "I'm a little limited right now, so I'm just taking it one day at a time and staying on top of this hamstring thing because it's tricky. I'm just being available. That's the best thing about this business, the best ability is availability."

While Durant is limited, he said there's no physical limitations he feels during practice.

"I can do anything, honestly," Durant said. "Really nothing. I'm just being smart about it."

Hamstring injuries have been a common occurrence for Cowboys players early this season. On Thursday's injury report, four players were listed as dealing with injuries, including Durant and LB DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to return on Monday along with Durant.

Last week, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team is trying to see if there's a root cause.

"We're looking at it," Schottenheimer said. "It's unfortunate, but we're doing a deep dive into it see we can come up with anything. Right now, nothing that we've uncovered that's saying, 'Hey, it's definitely been this.'"

The good news for Dallas is Durant is trending to play on Monday night, which helps give defensive coordinator Christian Parker more options in his defensive back rotation.

The Cowboys' secondary has had an up and down start to the season. Dallas is currently 23rd in passing yards allowed per game with 232.7, and have dealt with a multitude of injuries at cornerback and safety, which has led to some big plays that Durant has had to view from the sideline.

"Things happen, man," Durant said. "It's the NFL. They get paid the same way we get paid on defense. The offense gets paid, we get paid, so control the controllables and when things happen, you've just got to put it behind you and go to the next play."

Last week against the Packers, the Dallas defense recorded their first interception of the season from LB Dee Winters. Durant says that turnovers need to be an emphasis going forward so his unit can give Dak Prescott and the offense more shots at the end zone.

"That's our main thing, we just got to commit more turnovers," Durant said. "Punching at the ball, interceptions, any way we can commit a turnover and get the ball back to Dak and let the offense do what they do, we'll be alright."