Cowboys Could Have Multiple O-Line Changes

The Cowboys haven't had the same offensive success here lately and a lot of has to do with the inconsistency on the offensive line.

Unfortunately, those lineup changes will continue at least at left tackle where Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday with an ankle injury. The fact the Cowboys made that announcement on Monday could suggest Smith might be out longer than just one game.

His replacement is expected to be Terence Steele, especially since owner/GM Jerry Jones hinted that way earlier in the week. Steele has started in place of Smith already this year and is considered the swing tackle for both sides.

The Cowboys had an initial fear that La'el Collins could be suspended for this game after his fight and ejection in the last week's game in Washington.

It appears Collins and Steele will start at tackle. Now the left guard spots could be up in the air as well. This week, both head coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys VP Stephen Jones have opted not to answer about a possible switch with Connor McGovern and Connor Williams. The Cowboys have gone with McGovern the last four games but the offensive production has actually gotten a bit worse, especially in the running game.

The Cowboys were 7-2 in the nine games Williams started at left guard and just 2-2 in the four games with McGovern.

Veteran right guard Zack Martin said he's not worried about whoever starts at left tackle or left guard.

"We've got all the confidence. We've had let's see, eight guys maybe play real significant time this year," Martin said. "We've got confidence in all of those guys and even a couple of the guys that haven't gotten significant snaps we know if they're in the game we can go in there and run our offense."

Martin also said he fully understands why there is reason for concern considering the struggles here of late.