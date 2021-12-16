Cowboys Could Have Multiple O-Line Changes

FRISCO, Texas – When the Cowboys take on the Giants this Sunday at the Meadowlands, we know there will be some changes to the offensive line.
Just how many changes remains to be seen.
But the Cowboys are hoping that whoever lines up to start the game against New York, the production up front is much improved.
The Cowboys haven't had the same offensive success here lately and a lot of has to do with the inconsistency on the offensive line.
Unfortunately, those lineup changes will continue at least at left tackle where Tyron Smith has been ruled out for Sunday with an ankle injury. The fact the Cowboys made that announcement on Monday could suggest Smith might be out longer than just one game.
His replacement is expected to be Terence Steele, especially since owner/GM Jerry Jones hinted that way earlier in the week. Steele has started in place of Smith already this year and is considered the swing tackle for both sides.
The Cowboys had an initial fear that La'el Collins could be suspended for this game after his fight and ejection in the last week's game in Washington.
It appears Collins and Steele will start at tackle. Now the left guard spots could be up in the air as well. This week, both head coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys VP Stephen Jones have opted not to answer about a possible switch with Connor McGovern and Connor Williams. The Cowboys have gone with McGovern the last four games but the offensive production has actually gotten a bit worse, especially in the running game.
The Cowboys were 7-2 in the nine games Williams started at left guard and just 2-2 in the four games with McGovern.
Veteran right guard Zack Martin said he's not worried about whoever starts at left tackle or left guard.
"We've got all the confidence. We've had let's see, eight guys maybe play real significant time this year," Martin said. "We've got confidence in all of those guys and even a couple of the guys that haven't gotten significant snaps we know if they're in the game we can go in there and run our offense."
Martin also said he fully understands why there is reason for concern considering the struggles here of late.
"I think everyone on our offense thinks it's fair because we know what we're capable of and it's up to us to put it all together for four quarters and put it out there," Marin said. "The defense has been lights out, been fun to watch, kinda got us out of some holes. So it's kind of time for us to pick up our end and get this thing rolling as a full team."
Even if there will be some more new changes again this week.