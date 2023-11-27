Cowboys 'definitely' have interest in Shaq Leonard

Leonard is scheduled to visit with the organization this week, per multiple reports, as the team prepares to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, having already begun their due diligence on the 28-year-old — as confirmed by owner and general manager Jerry Jones last week. It's clear they're satisfied in what they've seen and heard thus far, leading to the looming sitdown.

You can count head coach Mike McCarthy in as being in Leonard — noting on Monday morning that the Cowboys are "definitely interested" in the possibility of signing him.

A former second-round pick of the Colts in 2018, Leonard fired right out of the gate as the heartbeat of their defense and, at times, arguably the best linebacker in the league. His first season as a professional ended in honors on the PFWA All-Rookie Team as the NFL leader in tackles that season.

He'd go on to sign a five-year extension with Indianapolis in 2021 to become the highest-paid at his position, but the injury bug then took a bite. He suffered a back injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2022, and things never returned to previous form in his relationship with the Colts.