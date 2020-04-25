Cowboys Draft Potential DE Starter Anae

The Rundown: Anae was a three-year starter at Utah, and his collegiate accolades are hard to overlook. He was a consensus All-American last season and won the Morris Trophy given to the best defensive lineman in the Pac-12. He was also a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award given to the best defensive end in the nation. Anae led Utah in sacks for three seasons, and finished his career with 30. He's a relentless rusher who plays until he's made a tackle or the whistle has blown. He is a native of Laie, Hawaii.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys lost Robert Quinn and his team-leading 11.5 sacks in 2019 to free agency. Dallas signed Aldon Smith last month and are hoping to have Randy Gregory back, but neither player can be counted on to come back from extended absences and play at a high level. The Cowboys will be hoping that Anae will be able to earn the starting right defensive end spot opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. If he is able to come close to approaching the production of Quinn then he will raise the expectations of the entire Cowboys' defense.