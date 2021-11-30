Status Of Cooper, Tank, Zeke Heading Into Thursday 

"He's in all of the preparations other than (Monday's practice) but he'll step that up today and we are fully expecting him to be ready by game time," Jones said on 105.3 "The Fan."

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is "being smart" with Cooper, who's still dealing with a cough, "and making sure he's all the way back, and there will definitely be a conditioning component too that we need to evaluate" heading into Thursday.

McCarthy added that Cooper likely would need to participate in Wednesday's final practice of the week in order to be available against the Saints.

If active Thursday, Cooper wouldn't be the only player returning from an absence as fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) has practiced and said he will play against the Saints after missing last Thursday's game.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who suffered a broken foot back before the Week 2 game with the Chargers is also ready to finally make his return.

"I think he'll make a big-time difference," Jones said. "Lawrence has had a good week. You'll see him in New Orleans on Thursday. My goodness what a difference a player like that can make. He'll have to get his game going once he gets back in here. But still, a big, big difference."

Jones said "right behind" Lawrence should be Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory, who could play against Washington.

As for a player who hasn't missed any time but still needs to be mentioned is Ezekiel Elliott, who has managed a knee injury for nearly two months.

Jones said he fully anticipates Zeke playing and starting against the Saints.