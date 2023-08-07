Training Camp | 2023

Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'comfortable' with Aubrey after Vizcaino cut

Aug 07, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — This week's practice began with a transaction at kicker, but not with the Dallas Cowboys choosing to add one to the roster. Instead, they feel they've potentially done addition by subtraction in deciding to release Tristan Vizcaino to allow a closer look at Brandon Aubrey.

Aubrey, who joined the team just ahead of training camp getting underway, beat out Vizcaino through the first two weeks in Oxnard; and improved upon his Saturday showing in the mojo moment for the Blue-White Practice by goin 7-for-9 on Monday.

"All I can do is go out there and compete for the job," Aubrey said after his first Cowboys practice wherein Vizcaino was not present. "And make it known that I'm the one for the job."

As it stands, owner and general manager Jerry Jones feels he could very well be.

"We're comfortable," said Jones. "We're excited about what we've seen. We're excited about how he got here, and he's having a real solid camp. So, we're very comfortable going into the season with him."

The fact remains, however, that it is still early in camp, and preseason games won't fire up for another several days — the Cowboys set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In speaking about the position and the release of Vizcaino ahead of Monday's practice, head coach Mike McCarthy doubled down on the current plan of assessing Aubrey going forward before making any definitive decision on potentially adding a veteran to the mix — e.g., Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould — a sentiment Jones himself began training camp with.

"All options are open" said Jones in late July. "But I think what we have in camp can be the answer... Let's see what they've got. Let's see how they practice."

One down. One remains.

"It's gone well," said Aubrey. "There's been some ups and downs, but there will always be ups and downs. Just trying to get comfortable out there."

His first real chance to potentially stave off an addition to the position will be the aforementioned matchup against the Jaguars on Saturday, but he's not feeling any added pressure by the looming contest that combines, now, with the release of Vizcaino.

"Just to go out there and take it day-by-day, or rather kick-by-kick," he said. "Just gotta go out there and perform."

