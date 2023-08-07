Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'comfortable' with Aubrey after Vizcaino cut

As it stands, owner and general manager Jerry Jones feels he could very well be.

"We're comfortable," said Jones. "We're excited about what we've seen. We're excited about how he got here, and he's having a real solid camp. So, we're very comfortable going into the season with him."

The fact remains, however, that it is still early in camp, and preseason games won't fire up for another several days — the Cowboys set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In speaking about the position and the release of Vizcaino ahead of Monday's practice, head coach Mike McCarthy doubled down on the current plan of assessing Aubrey going forward before making any definitive decision on potentially adding a veteran to the mix — e.g., Mason Crosby, Robbie Gould — a sentiment Jones himself began training camp with.

"All options are open" said Jones in late July. "But I think what we have in camp can be the answer... Let's see what they've got. Let's see how they practice."

One down. One remains.

"It's gone well," said Aubrey. "There's been some ups and downs, but there will always be ups and downs. Just trying to get comfortable out there."

His first real chance to potentially stave off an addition to the position will be the aforementioned matchup against the Jaguars on Saturday, but he's not feeling any added pressure by the looming contest that combines, now, with the release of Vizcaino.