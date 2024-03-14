Lewis signs new deal, remains with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Things are beginning to pick up steam for the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of free agency. They've now gone from being mostly inactive in the first couple of days to stealing away linebacker Eric Kendricks from the San Francisco 49ers and, now, they've successfully retained one of their best playmakers in cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

The former Ed Block Courage Award winner has agreed to terms to remain in Dallas on a one-year deal through the 2024 season, officially signing the new contract shortly thereafter, effectively stopping an exodus of defensive talent to Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.

It was only a few seasons ago when Lewis got the call as a third-round pick out of Michigan that had a difficult time getting onto the field for the Cowboys, and not because of lack of talent, but because Kris Richard didn't like his lack of size as a cornerback.

Lewis would eventually claw his way up and make Richard (and Rod Marinelli) look foolish for ever doubting him — becoming the team's best (and only) defensive ballhawk/playmaker for a time.

He has since gone from being overlooked to being a breakout star at nickel corner, to suffering a devastating foot injury that nearly ended his career, to battling back and becoming, again, of the Cowboys' top playmakers in 2023. He has been both a mentor and one of the best defenders on the roster for some time now, and has plenty of impact years remaining in his career.