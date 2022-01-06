Cowboys Optimistic About Jarwin's Return

"I thought Blake had a nice day," McCarthy said Thursday morning. "He's put together two really good days. It's exciting. I saw him this morning. He was a little sore, which is to be expected, but he felt really good."

Speaking of his soreness, McCarthy quotes Jarwin's comment to him: "Don't watch me walk, watch me run," Jarwin joked.

"I thought he looked really good running," McCarthy claimed. "Tomorrow (Friday) will be a big day for him. We'll try to give him a whole lot tomorrow to see if he'll be ready to go.

His progress leaves the opportunity for Jarwin to return this Saturday against the Eagles or to take another week to recover and potentially return for the Cowboys' first playoff game. Dalton Schultz has taken the majority of snaps at tight end in Jarwin's absence and has achieved a career year. But with the announcement that wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, adding another playmaker to the fold will be a welcome sign for the postseason.