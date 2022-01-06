#DALvsPHI

Cowboys Optimistic About Jarwin's Return

Jan 06, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Updates--Blake-Jarwin-Making-Progress;-More-hero
AP Photo/Cooper Neill

Blake Jarwin hasn't been on the field nearly as much as the Cowboys would have hoped when they signed him to a contract extension during the 2020 offseason, but to hear Mike McCarthy tell it Thursday morning, the playmaking tight end could become available at exactly the right time.

Jarwin suffered a hip injury during the Cowboys October 31st victory over the Minnesota Vikings and has been sidelined since. He also missed all but a few quarters of the 2020 season with a torn ACL suffered in the opening game.

He has officially been designated to return from injured reserve, and McCarthy said that Jarwin looked impressive both on Wednesday as well as during a Saturday practice before the Cardinals game.

"I thought Blake had a nice day," McCarthy said Thursday morning. "He's put together two really good days. It's exciting. I saw him this morning. He was a little sore, which is to be expected, but he felt really good."

Speaking of his soreness, McCarthy quotes Jarwin's comment to him: "Don't watch me walk, watch me run," Jarwin joked.

"I thought he looked really good running," McCarthy claimed. "Tomorrow (Friday) will be a big day for him. We'll try to give him a whole lot tomorrow to see if he'll be ready to go.

His progress leaves the opportunity for Jarwin to return this Saturday against the Eagles or to take another week to recover and potentially return for the Cowboys' first playoff game. Dalton Schultz has taken the majority of snaps at tight end in Jarwin's absence and has achieved a career year. But with the announcement that wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, adding another playmaker to the fold will be a welcome sign for the postseason.

"When you have two tight ends that can do really good things with space and have matchup challenges, it gives you flexibility."

Related Content

news

Helman: Don't Try Too Hard To Win This One

Let's just make sure we're being smart this weekend.
news

Smith, Brown Added To COVID-19 List; Parsons Out

The Cowboys have added two more starters to the COVID-19 list, including Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith. The Cowboys have also ruled out Micah Parsons for Saturday.
news

Dak on Reading Defenses, Staying Confident & More

Dak Prescott talked about the challenges that quarterbacks face in trying to read defenses, both before and after the snap.
news

Parsons Lands On COVID List; Practice Notes

Here are some more notes from Wednesday's practice.
news

Notes: Trevon Diggs' Success vs. Philly; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

5 Bucks: Replacing Gallup; Stop Crying & More

After a disappointing loss in Week 17, the Cowboys must use the season finale as a "get right" game to get back on track. 
news

Parsons Has Pride In Being NFL's "Most Versatile"

Micah Parsons isn't letting off the gas of his first pro campaign, but the Cowboys' rookie reflected on the skillset that's made him one of the NFL's most versatile defenders.
news

Notes: Next WRs Up; Roster Moves; 1,000 For Zeke? 

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsPHI | Week 18
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

The Cowboys know they will be in the playoffs, with a home game next week. The Eagles are in the playoffs and will definitely be on the road. Everything else is up for grabs. So how does that affect this Week 18 matchup?
news

Cowboys Prepping To Play Starters In Philly

The Cowboys were faced with a choice heading into this Week 18 trip to Philadelphia, and Mike McCarthy said they're going to play their starters and aim for a 12th win.
news

Cowboys' 2022 Opponents Nearly Finalized

At the same time they learn their playoff fate this weekend, the Cowboys will finalize their 2022 opponents.
Advertising