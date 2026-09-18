Past/Present: Quinn returns with less familiarity 

While there aren't as many familiar faces returning to AT&T Stadium this time around, the Commanders still bring a presence back to this matchup, headlined by their head coach Dan Quinn.
In his third season as Washington's head coach, Quinn returns to face a Cowboys team that he served as defensive coordinator (2001-03) for three seasons. One of the players he coached in Dallas – defensive end Dorance Armstrong – is the only Commanders player on the roster that has Cowboys ties. That's a huge change from just two years ago when as many as six former Cowboys faced their former team.
Armstrong, who is coming off an NFL suspension, is set to make his 2026 debut. He's looking to continue his streak of five straight seasons of at least five sacks.
While the Commanders don't have as many former players on the current roster, there are some notable names on the coaching staff, including former Cowboys linebacker and Super Bowl hero Ken Norton Jr., who is the Commanders' linebackers coach, and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who once held the same position in Dallas.