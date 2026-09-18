Past/Present: Quinn returns with less familiarity 

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What a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago, it appeared as if Jaydon Blue and Sam Williams were good candidates to make the 53-man roster with solidified backup roles.

Now, they both have signed with other teams. Blue and Williams were among the initial roster cuts on Sunday. The running back has joined the Eagles practice squad while Williams has agreed to sign with Cleveland, according to his own social media, and will likely join the Browns' practice squad.

They weren't the only players to join other teams after the cuts. Safety Julius Wood was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was claimed by the Vikings.