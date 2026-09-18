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CeeDee Lamb 'can't wait' for chance to bounce back in home opener vs. Commanders

Sep 18, 2026 at 01:51 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_27_ CeeDee Lamb

FRISCO, Texas — The upcoming matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will mark the 132nd time the two organizations have squared off against each other, one of the longest ongoing rivalries in NFL history, and there's plenty of importance hanging on this battle in particular.

Both teams are entering with an 0-1 record after losing their 2026 regular season opener to an NFC East opponent and, as such, both are trying to avoid an 0-2 start, and at the hands of a division foe; and CeeDee Lamb sounds more than ready to get a bounce back win at AT&T Stadium.

The international trip to Brazil that awaits them against the Baltimore Ravens will quickly arrive thereafter, but that's not where Lamb's and the Cowboys' minds are right now.

It's all, and only, about Sunday afternoon in Arlington.

"Can't wait. Can't wait," the three-time All-Pro receiver said. " I know the city gonna be rocking. The game iss gonna be fire. I can't wait to just go out there and have everybody excited, score a couple of touchdowns and blow the roof off the place."

The urgency to dictate terms against the incoming Commanders must also fuel the Cowboys toward getting a fast start, something they failed to do by going three-and-out on their first offensive series from scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.

"We don't look or prepare to go out there and lose, at all," he added. "Every win is an urgent win. I don't want to say it's urgent just because we lost, [though]. Regardless of the situation, we wanna win, regardless. Yeah, we lost. We knew what we got to do.

"We gotta battle back. We're gonna put pieces together, put our best tape out [on Sunday], then study that and get better from there."

One of the biggest keys to taking a win in the home opener will be the ability of the Cowboys' offense to score the football because, as the New York Giants proved by only allowing them to touch the football twice in the second half of the opening day loss, every rep matters.

And every play that can be made, needs to be made.

Honestly, just like in the second half [vs. the Giants], we scored on the two drives that we did have the ball," Lamb said. "So I feel like just making most of every opportunity that we do have because, in this game, obviously, you never know when you're gonna get the ball back."

Another hot topic coming out of the Week 1 loss is the discussion of player passion, fueled by the now-viral sideline exchange between defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham.

The latter was so emotionally invested in trying to win the game that he was seen visibly frustrated and fighting back tears as Parker and teammates attempted to console him.

Simply put, Lamb loved what he saw from both Parker and Barham in that very vulnerable moment.

"As a player, in what we do for a living, when you put your all into this game, and then you still kind of feel like you're coming up short as far as doing your job, or you miss an assignment, or something just not falling your way, you get OD tough on yourself," said the five-time Pro Bowler who, at times, has been criticized for letting his passion and frustration show on the sideline. "Having CP, I saw it, just checking in on him, checking on his mental, making sure he's straight.

"Obviously, everybody gotta take a minute to gather their thoughts before anything is even said, but for him to even check on him knowing that he was going through a tough time at that moment, like, I mean, it's good to see that's what we need. [It helps us] In that moment, just being able to listen — I feel like that was a good thing."

That kind of passion, aimed at the Commanders, is just as key to Parker calling plays he doesn't "want back" afterwards and defensive players executing them at a high level. And the same goes for the offensive side of the ball, in an already all-important game to start the month of September.

For a team that went 4-3-1 at home last season, defending AT&T Stadium, and moving to 1-1 ahead of a challenging travel schedule and round of opponents, is paramount … or maybe even paramount plus.

Zero to 100 - Cowboys 2026 roster

No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.
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No. 0 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB - Enters his fourth year and and started the game at middle linebacker, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from finishing the Week 1 game in New York. Overshown might miss some games but is not expected to go to injured reserve.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.
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No. 1 – P.J. Locke, Safety - Signed over from the Broncos in free agency, Locke not only has experience playing in Christian Parker's scheme but provides depth at safety and special teams.

No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.
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No. 2 – Cobie Durant, CB - After four years with the Rams, Durant signed with the Cowboys in free agency and is expected to play a vital role at cornerback, playing both on the outside and in the slot.

Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys/Haleigh King/Dallas Cowboys
No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.
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No. 3– George Pickens, WR - Coming off a career year in which he finished third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,452, Pickens is playing on the franchise tag of $27.2 million and is seeking a long-term contract at the end of the season that would make him one of the league's highest-paid offensive players.

No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.
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No. 4 – Dak Prescott, QB - It's season 11 for Dak, who began his career as a Week 1 starter against the Giants – something he'll do once again Sunday night. Prescott is the Cowboys' all-time leader in completions, attempts, passing yards and needs just five TD passes to tie Tony Romo as the leader in that category.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.
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No. 5 – Bryan Anger, Punter - He entered training camp as the Cowboys' most experienced player as he begins his 15th NFL season. He's now second on the list with the arrival of Von Miller (16th season) but Anger is a key member of the special teams, not only as the punter but the holder for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper
*No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB * - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.
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No. 6– Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - After switching to No. 6 in the offseason, Ezeiruaku was one of the highest-graded players against the Giants in Week 1, recording 10 tackles with a forced fumble.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.
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No. 7 – Rashan Gary, OLB - Acquired this offseason in a trade with the Packers, Gary figured to be the team's most experienced pass-rusher before the signing of Von Miller. Still, Gary has been a consistent rusher in his career, with at least 7.5 sacks in four of the last five years.

No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.
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No. 9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR - One of the NFL's most dangerous kick returns, Turpin has made three Pro Bowls as a return specialist during his four seasons in the NFL. But he's also becoming a valuable receiving threat, evident by his 86-yard touchdown catch against Washington last season.

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.
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No. 11– Elijah Clark, Safety - The second-year safety recently switched into No. 11 after wearing No. 38 for his rookie season. Clark figures to add both depth at safety and on special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.
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No. 13– Caleb Downs, Safety - Making his highly-anticipated NFL debut, Downs had a sack and forced fumble, playing all over the field as the slot corner, nickel safety and deep safety at times.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.
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No. 14– Markquese Bell, Safety - The Cowboys love Bell's versatility to play safety, linebacker and of course, special teams – making him a consistent option for the game-day roster each week.

No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.
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No. 16– Sam Howell, QB - The backup quarterback has been a heated debate all offseason and Howell's preseason finale performance likely helped him get the nod over Joe Milton, who is on the practice squad.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.
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No. 17– Brandon Aubrey, Kicker - The NFL's highest-paid kicker has already had three phenomenal seasons in the league and enters Year 4 with high expectations again. Aubrey also looks to increase his NFL record of most career field goals of 60 yards or more – currently with six.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.
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No. 18– Jonathan Mingo, WR - After wearing No. 81 the last two years, Mingo has switched jerseys – flipping the numbers and hopefully flipping the script for his career. The second-round pick of the Panthers in 2023, Mingo had a great camp and preseason with the Cowboys and should be in line to not only play each week, but contribute on offense and special teams.

Corey Wernecke/Corey Wernecke/Dallas Cowboys
No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.
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No. 19 - Ryan Flournoy, WR - The Cowboys are excited about Flournoy's upside, evident by extending his contract a year just before the start of the 2026 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.
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No. 21– Caelen Carson, CB - After battling several cornerbacks for the final roster spots in the secondary, Carson stuck around once again. Carson adds experience and depth to the position.

No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.
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No. 23– Ameer Speed, CB - After wearing No. 39 this offseason, Speed always wanted to change numbers, but had to make the team first. He did that, and promptly switched to No. 23. His size and length should give the Cowboys an added boost in the secondary.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.
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No. 24– Malik Hooker, Safety - Another player who switched numbers this offseason, Hooker went from No. 28 to 24. But in the first game of the season, Hooker suffered a fractured forearm injury that will keep him out a few games, but the Cowboys decided not to put him on an IR list, which would automatically keep him out four weeks.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.
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No. 26– DaRon Bland, CB - The Cowboys can only hope Bland returns to the form he showed in 2023, when we set the NFL record for most pick-6 touchdowns in a season with five. Bland has had a healthy offseason and it showed with a strong training camp.

No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.
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No. 28– Shavon Revel, CB - Another number change from last year, Revel moved to No. 28 but more importantly, he looked better than any time during his rookie year. Healthy again, Revel played and practiced with confidence and enters the season as one of the starting cornerbacks.

COREY WERNECKE/COREY WERNECKE/DALLASCOWBOYS
No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.
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No. 29– Devin Moore, CB - Technically not on the active roster, Moore is currently on IR-desginated to return. The rookie will miss the first four games at least and could return to action for the first time on Oct. 8 against the Bucs.

No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.
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No. 30– Hunter Luepke, FB - Changing numbers wasn't his first choice, but after some convincing and a financial agreement with Von Miller, Luepke is now in No. 30.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.
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No. 31– Emari Demercado, RB - A late addition to the team this offseason, Demercado was successfully claimed off waivers following the initial NFL cutdowns to 53 players. He returns to Dallas as a TCU product thrilled to help contribute alongside Javonte Williams and Malik Davis.

No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB
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No. 32 – Tyler Goodson, RB

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.
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No. 33– Javonte Williams, RB - The first signing in free agency in 2025, Williams became the bell cow for the Cowboys over the course of what became a breakout season and, one year later, became the first contract extension by the Cowboys as they solidify their RB1 role with one of the best in the league.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.
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No. 34– Jalen Thompson, Safety - Thompson made his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1 and finished the game with nine tackles.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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15 August 2026: Game day captains Luke Schoonmaker (86), Marist Liufau (35), Alijah Clark (38)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL preseason 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".
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No. 40– Von Miller, OLB - Where does one begin here? Miller is a seven-time All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a former Super Bowl MVP and, amongst other things, he's a native of the Dallas-Fort Worth area (DeSoto). Miller is home, playing for his hometown team and "living the dream".

No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.
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No. 41– James Houston, OLB - A pleasant surprise for the Cowboys last season, Houston arrived and did everything they hoped he'd do in his first year with the club. He has become one of the best situational pass rushers on the team and only stands to improve with Christian Parker at the helm.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.
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No. 44– Trent Sieg, LS - Following a legend is a tall task, to say the very least. But just as you never heard the name of L.P. Ladouceur called in a game (well, once), you've also never heard Sieg's since joining the Cowboys in 2023, one of the valuable players on the roster with the power to help determine field position with every long snap.

AP Photo/Cooper Neill
No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.
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No. 50– Shemar James, LB - Entering the second year of his NFL career, the former Gator is a tackling machine for the Cowboys, as he was at Florida. James is one of the better special teams players in Dallas who will also be looked upon to make waves on the defensive side of the ball as well.

No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.
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No. 51– Nick Leverett, OL - The loss of Tyler Smith leaves the Cowboys searching for offensive line depth, but they don't have to search far. Leverett is a swing interior lineman signed for just such an occasion, activated to the 53-man roster to help ensure consistency in the trenches.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 52– Tyler Booker, OL- Entering his second season, Booker is the team's starting right guard and had one of the highest grades of any player Sunday against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.
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No. 53– Dee Winters, LB - In dire need of figuring out their LB depth chart, and not wanting to leave NFL Draft weekend without acquiring an impact player at that position, the Cowboys made a move to trade with the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Winters who, to this point, looks like he'll be a bit of a nightmare for opposing offenses.

No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.
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No. 55– Jaishawn Barham, LB - He enters the NFL with plenty of experience rushing the passer off of the edge, and while Christian Parker plans to deploy that as well, at times, the decision to convert Barham to inside linebacker could turn the hard-hitting former Wolverine into something special for the Cowboys.

No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.
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No. 56– Cooper Beebe, C - Enters his third season as the Cowboys' starting center.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.
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No. 57– Malachi Lawrence, OLB - Lawrence is a first-round pick for a reason, and he's enjoying flying under the radar going into this rookie season with the Cowboys. His days at UCF showed a player who can set the edge very well against the run and also get after the passer; and as he perfects the latter, he does so knowing most won't see him coming.

20260910_DAL_Practice-76
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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.
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No. 60–Tyler Guyton, T - Not many in the NFL entered training camp with as much pressure on their shoulders as did Guyton, and all the former first-round pick did was respond with the best camp of his career, and his healthiest. Guyton feels good, and plans on making sure that translates into him playing very, very well in 2026.

No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.
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No. 65 – Ajani Cornelius, OL - Heading into his second year out of Oregon, the Cowboys have tried Cornelius out at guard during the preseason, where he put together some good reps.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.
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No. 66 – T.J. Bass, OL - After placing the second-round tender on Bass earlier the offseason, Bass steps into a massive role for Dallas early in the season, starting at left guard in place of Tyler Smith.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.
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No. 67 – Drew Shelton, OL - One of the Cowboys' three fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, Shelton has plenty of room for growth and development at tackle and potentially guard.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.
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No. 73 – Tyler Smith, OL - While currently on IR recovering from thumb surgery, Smith will provide a big boost to Dallas' offensive line upon his return as he seeks fourth straight Pro Bowl season.

No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.
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No. 77 – Broderick Jones, OT - After trading third- and fifth-round picks for Jones after the preseason, the Cowboys made him the swing tackle for his Cowboys debut against the Giants in Week 1.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.
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No. 78 – Terence Steele, OT - One of Dallas' iron men on the offensive line, Steele has now been challenged by the coaching staff to hold on to the starting right tackle job he's held for the most part since 2020.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.
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No. 80 – Camden Brown, WR - The Cowboys' darling of training camp and the preseason, Brown, a UDFA out of Georgia Southern, did enough to prove himself worthy of being on the 53-man roster in one of Dallas' deepest position rooms.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.
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No. 86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE - After Brevyn Spann-Ford has grown into the role of the Cowboys' TE2, Schoonmaker has a lot to prove heading into his fourth season with Dallas.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.
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No. 87 – Jake Ferguson, TE - Following a year of injuries and struggles with ball security, Ferguson is hoping to rebound in 2026 while still building off the 600 yards and eight touchdowns he had a year ago.

No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.
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No. 88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR - For the first time in a while, Lamb feels like he's the veteran in Dallas' receiver room as he heads into his seventh season with the Cowboys and aims for his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.

No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
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No. 89 – Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE - With a new three-year extension to show for it, Spann-Ford has earned the trust of the Cowboys' coaching staff to become an integral part of the offense for the foreseeable future.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.
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No. 90 – Jonathan Bullard, DT - Bullard's veteran experience heading into year 11 of his career is a large boost to the depth of the Cowboys' defensive tackle room.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.
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No. 91 – Otito Ogbonnia, DT - After four seasons with the Chargers, Ogbonnia arrives with the Cowboys hoping to serve as a plug in the middle of the defensive line.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.
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No. 92 – Quinnen Williams, DT - Williams is one of the cornerstones for the Cowboys' defense now and in the future, as shown by the three-year, $105.9 million contract he signed with Dallas last month to lock him in contractually through the 2030 season.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.
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No. 97 – Kenny Clark, DT - After arriving in Dallas the week of opening day in 2025, Clark has now had a full offseason to work with his teammates, including sharing a training camp field with Quinnen Williams for the first time.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.
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No. 99 – LT Overton, DT - In a deep defensive tackle room, Overton adds a smaller, but strong and powerful option that can line up in multiple different positions along the front.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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