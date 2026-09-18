CeeDee Lamb 'can't wait' for chance to bounce back in home opener vs. Commanders

It's all, and only, about Sunday afternoon in Arlington.

"Can't wait. Can't wait," the three-time All-Pro receiver said. " I know the city gonna be rocking. The game iss gonna be fire. I can't wait to just go out there and have everybody excited, score a couple of touchdowns and blow the roof off the place."

The urgency to dictate terms against the incoming Commanders must also fuel the Cowboys toward getting a fast start, something they failed to do by going three-and-out on their first offensive series from scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.

"We don't look or prepare to go out there and lose, at all," he added. "Every win is an urgent win. I don't want to say it's urgent just because we lost, [though]. Regardless of the situation, we wanna win, regardless. Yeah, we lost. We knew what we got to do.

"We gotta battle back. We're gonna put pieces together, put our best tape out [on Sunday], then study that and get better from there."

One of the biggest keys to taking a win in the home opener will be the ability of the Cowboys' offense to score the football because, as the New York Giants proved by only allowing them to touch the football twice in the second half of the opening day loss, every rep matters.

And every play that can be made, needs to be made.

Honestly, just like in the second half [vs. the Giants], we scored on the two drives that we did have the ball," Lamb said. "So I feel like just making most of every opportunity that we do have because, in this game, obviously, you never know when you're gonna get the ball back."

Another hot topic coming out of the Week 1 loss is the discussion of player passion, fueled by the now-viral sideline exchange between defensive coordinator Christian Parker and rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham.

The latter was so emotionally invested in trying to win the game that he was seen visibly frustrated and fighting back tears as Parker and teammates attempted to console him.

Simply put, Lamb loved what he saw from both Parker and Barham in that very vulnerable moment.

"As a player, in what we do for a living, when you put your all into this game, and then you still kind of feel like you're coming up short as far as doing your job, or you miss an assignment, or something just not falling your way, you get OD tough on yourself," said the five-time Pro Bowler who, at times, has been criticized for letting his passion and frustration show on the sideline. "Having CP, I saw it, just checking in on him, checking on his mental, making sure he's straight.

"Obviously, everybody gotta take a minute to gather their thoughts before anything is even said, but for him to even check on him knowing that he was going through a tough time at that moment, like, I mean, it's good to see that's what we need. [It helps us] In that moment, just being able to listen — I feel like that was a good thing."

That kind of passion, aimed at the Commanders, is just as key to Parker calling plays he doesn't "want back" afterwards and defensive players executing them at a high level. And the same goes for the offensive side of the ball, in an already all-important game to start the month of September.