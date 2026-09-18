Caleb Downs looking to build off NFL debut vs. Commanders

Downs' evaluation of himself in game one will likely be the same evaluation he'll have of his own play after every game.

"Did some good things, some things to clean up," Downs said. "That's how I'm going to always look at it. Made a couple plays, a couple plays I wish I had back."

The defense as a whole for the Cowboys certainly has a few plays they wish they had back from the 28-20 loss to the Giants a week ago, where they allowed 394 total yards of offense.

This week, Downs says he's seen defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his teammates on defense respond the right way.

"Very intentional, very focused," Downs said of the defense's approach this week. "Trying to just be on the same page on everything that we do. That's the biggest thing on defense, is communicating and being on the same page."

Facing Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels means the Cowboys defense especially needs to be on the same page when Daniels is on the move. He's had success over the course of his career on the ground against Dallas, averaging 7.1 yards per carry on 19 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

Downs played against Daniels in college at Alabama in 2024, where the Crimson Tide picked up a 42-28 victory in Tuscaloosa. Downs had 13 total tackles in that game, and Daniels threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 163 more yards and another touchdown. In order to keep Daniels in check, Downs knows he and his teammates need to execute their gameplan correctly.

"Just assignment football," Daniels said. "Everybody's just doing their job and executing their job… At the end of the day, football is football. Even if there's not as many quarterback runs, you still have to prepare for it like they're going to happen. Either way, you have to be ready for it."

When Daniels throws the ball in Downs' direction, he may be matched up with veteran WR Stefon Diggs, who the Commanders added in free agency this offseason.

"He's a vet," Downs said of facing Diggs. "I've been watching him on TV since I was probably 12 years old. Lot of respect for that guy. But got to out and compete, and win."