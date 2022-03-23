Cowboys Re-Signing Veteran TE Jeremy Sprinkle

FRISCO, Texas – After keeping Dalton Schultz in place with the franchise tag, the Cowboys continue to work on their tight end depth.

The club has re-signed Jeremy Sprinkle, bringing a veteran backup into the fold for 2022.

This isn't a move that's going to move the needle, but it's one the front office prioritized at a thin position. Having already released Blake Jarwin last week, the Cowboys wanted to make sure they had a veteran player behind Schultz, as their only other options are Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting.

Sprinkle's main role comes as both a blocker and a special teamer. He averaged roughly 15% of the snaps on offense last year, only exceeding 20 snaps in three of 17 games. He did, however, play 269 special teams snaps last season.