Cowboys Re-Signing Veteran TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Mar 23, 2022 at 12:23 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Veteran-TE-Jeremy-Sprinkle-Gets-New-Deal-hero1
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

FRISCO, Texas – After keeping Dalton Schultz in place with the franchise tag, the Cowboys continue to work on their tight end depth.

The club has re-signed Jeremy Sprinkle, bringing a veteran backup into the fold for 2022.

This isn't a move that's going to move the needle, but it's one the front office prioritized at a thin position. Having already released Blake Jarwin last week, the Cowboys wanted to make sure they had a veteran player behind Schultz, as their only other options are Sean McKeon and Ian Bunting.

Sprinkle's main role comes as both a blocker and a special teamer. He averaged roughly 15% of the snaps on offense last year, only exceeding 20 snaps in three of 17 games. He did, however, play 269 special teams snaps last season.

This is a fairly standard Cowboys deal. Sprinkle is entering his sixth NFL season and can provide the team with an option in multiple-tight end sets, as well as a useful special teamer. But the terms of the deal won't prevent them from seeking to upgrade the position in the NFL draft next month.

