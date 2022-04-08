Cowboys Sign Veteran Fullback Ryan Nall

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys signed free-agent fullback Ryan Nall on Friday, adding a core special teams player who can also provide depth in the backfield.

Nall (6-2, 240) originally signed with the Bears in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State. He has played 33 career regular-season games, rushing six times for 12 yards and catching nine passes for 71 yards and one touchdown, but special teams was his calling card in Chicago.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy also values the fullback role, even if it's not an extensive part of the offense. Dallas used Connor McGovern as a lead blocker for a few snaps a game when he wasn't starting at guard.

Fullbacks Nick Ralston and Sewo Olonilua are also on the 90-man roster. Ralston spent most of the 2021 season on the practice squad as an undrafted rookie, while Olonilua was pushing for a roster spot before suffering a season-ending neck injury in preseason. He spent the season on injured reserve.