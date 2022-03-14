Free Agency Tracker | 2022

Presented by

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Mar 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Free-Agency-Tracker-2022-hero1

Free agency: it's a whole different kind of March Madness in the NFL.

The official new league year and start to free agency begins Wednesday, but for now, teams are permitted to negotiate and agree to terms on contracts.

Here is a running list of updates regarding the Cowboys' free agents, both players signing or leaving for other teams.

FA Recaps:

Dallas Cowboys Free Agents:

Unrestricted Free Agents

Table inside Article
Name Team Status
P | Bryan Anger
DE | Dorance Armstrong
WR | Noah Brown Dallas Cowboys Signed 1-year contract (3/15)
CB | Maurice Canady
RB | Corey Clement
WR | Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys Agreed to 5-year contract (3/13)
DE | Randy Gregory
S | Malik Hooker
S | Damontae Kazee
S | Jayron Kearse
LS | Jake McQuaide
LB | Keanu Neal
T | Ty Nsekhe
TE | Dalton Schultz Dallas Cowboys Issued franchise tag (3/8)
TE | Jeremy Sprinkle
WR | Malik Turner
DE | Brent Urban
LB | Leighton Vander Esch
DT | Carlos Watkins
G | Connor Williams
WR | Cedrick Wilson Jr. Miami Dolphins Agreed to 3-year contract (3/14)

Restricted Free Agents

Table inside Article
Name Team Status
LB | Luke Gifford

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Table inside Article
Name Team Satus
LB | Francis Bernard
T | Mitch Hyatt

Related Content

news

Cedrick Wilson Expected To Sign With Dolphins

As many projected, Cedrick Wilson found himself an impressive market in 2022 free agency, as the four-year veteran has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth $22 million with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Tags, Cuts, Trades & New Deals Among Crazy Week

Over the last six days, so much has transpired for the Cowboys, and it's not even the start of free agency yet. But from franchise tags to trades to cuts to multi-year deals, here's what has occurred over the last week.
news

Cowboys Agree To Terms With Jake McQuaide

The Cowboys agreed to terms with one of their key free agents on Monday, agreeing to terms on a new deal for longer snapper Jake McQuaide.
news

Michael Gallup Officially Signs 5-Year Deal 

With Amari Cooper expected to be traded this week, the Cowboys secured another WR with a long-term deal in Michael Gallup. 
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
news

Cowboys Place Franchise Tag On Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys have opted to place the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz, securing him on a one-year contract to prevent him from hitting free agency next week.
Advertising