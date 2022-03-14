FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free agency: it's a whole different kind of March Madness in the NFL.
The official new league year and start to free agency begins Wednesday, but for now, teams are permitted to negotiate and agree to terms on contracts.
Here is a running list of updates regarding the Cowboys' free agents, both players signing or leaving for other teams.
Dallas Cowboys Free Agents:
Unrestricted Free Agents
Restricted Free Agents
|Name
|Team
|Status
|LB | Luke Gifford
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
|Name
|Team
|Satus
|LB | Francis Bernard
|T | Mitch Hyatt